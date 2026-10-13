JADENS JD-410WF: The First Multi-Device Thermal Label Printer With 2.4 Ghz And 5 Ghz Dual-Band Wi-Fi

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A multi-user, multi-device shipping label printer that keeps print jobs in order - even with no Wi-Fi







NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JADENS has introduced the JD-410WF, a 4x6 shipping label printer built for workplaces where more than one person prints through the day. Dropped Wi-Fi connections, broken print queues when a second user connects, and the inability to print when the network goes down - these are the three common frustrations in shared label-printing environments that define most thermal label printers on the market today. The JD-410WF is the product JADENS built to solve exactly these frustrations, and it addresses all three.

How the JD-410WF Solves Them

The JD-410WF tackles these pain points. Dual-band Wi-Fi gives the connection the stable even under load. A built-in smart print queue keeps every job in line - so a second user doesn't overwrite or interrupt the first. And when Wi-Fi isn't available at all, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and USB provide alternatives so printing never has to stop.

Why Wi-Fi is key

The JD-410WF's dual-band design gives teams a choice: 2.4 GHz provides broader compatibility and range for most environments, while 5 GHz offers a clearer signal in congested wireless spaces. Teams pick whichever band works better in their workspace - no rewiring required, just a more stable connection. That stability is the foundation of shared printing: when several people send jobs from phones and laptops at once, a steady connection keeps every label moving through the queue instead of dropping it partway through.

For consumers, dual-band means more than a lag-free, fast connection-it also means multi-user printing at a price small businesses can actually afford. Most affordable label printers are built for a single user over Bluetooth; stepping up to multi-person sharing has usually meant buying enterprise-grade network hardware. The JD-410WF sits in between - priced for small teams, but with dual-band Wi-Fi and a smart print queue, so a growing business doesn't have to choose between making do and spending big.

Designed for shared, multi-user printing

On a common WiFi label printer, two people printing at the same time can mean overwritten jobs, lost labels, or a queue that resets mid-shift. For a team that depends on the printer all day, it means a day of chaos. The JD-410WF was built for exactly this.

The JD-410WF's built-in smart print queue manages incoming jobs in order - so nothing disappears, no one has to reprint, and the sequence stays intact even during peak volume. The smart queue is what makes shared, multi-user printing actually work in practice. Without it, a printer shared across phones and laptops quickly becomes a source of conflict - who's printing, who got skipped, who has to resend. With it, the printer simply runs, and the team focuses on shipping instead of managing the machine.







More Than Wi-Fi: Connection Options Built for Real Workspaces

Most Wi-Fi label printers on the market need Wi-Fi to function - Bluetooth connectivity is a feature many of them simply don't have. The JD-410WF gives teams a way to print without a network at all, making Bluetooth not just a backup, but a genuine alternative connection option. For small businesses, warehouses, e-commerce sellers, and packing stations, that connection flexibility is what makes the JD-410WF practical in places where printing labels is part of the daily routine.

In a warehouse dead zone, a temporary packing station, or a home office where the router has gone down, that flexibility is what keeps the shipping line moving. USB offers a wired fallback that needs no network at all, while Bluetooth lets a phone or laptop print straight to the printer without joining the office Wi-Fi - handy for guest devices or anyone who shouldn't be on the main network.







The JADENS app

Unlike conventional Wi-Fi printers, where adding a new user can automatically disconnect someone already connected, the JD-410WF lets new users scan a QR code to add the printer without a complicated setup and without interrupting anyone currently using it, supporting shared access for multiple users simultaneously. Beyond handling shared printing access, the app also comes with a built-in design suite built in - so teams can do more than just print.

The JADENS app has been downloaded nearly 400,000 times. The app comes with built-in AI tools: users can generate images and convert photos into cartoon-style graphics to design and DIY custom business labels without switching to a separate program. Essential tools include document scanning and OCR for converting paper records into editable text. For small businesses and independent sellers, that means faster label turnaround, more personalized packaging, and the ability to handle label design end-to-end within one app.

The app supports 21 languages, 62 built-in fonts, and 900+ templates. Unlike other printing software that routes data through the cloud, the JADENS app sends print data directly from the device to the printer - protecting the privacy and security of shipping addresses and invoices. Cross-platform support covers Mac, iOS, Android, Windows, and Chromebook.And it does so from whatever device is already on the desk: for Mac users, the printer can be configured over Wi-Fi and printed through directly after downloading the dedicated JADENS Mac driver - while the JADENS app is designed for phones, not Mac. AirPrint is not supported - printing requires the JADENS app, which users download to their phone or computer.

Print Fast, Spend Less, Cover Every Device

For a team printing labels all day, two things drive the real cost: how fast the printer keeps up, and what it consumes to do it. The JD-410WF reaches print speeds of up to 150 mm/s using 203 DPI thermal printing technology - requiring no ink, toner, or ribbons, and compatible with standard thermal labels, which helps reduce the cost per print. It supports standard 4-inch thermal labels, including 4 × 6-inch shipping labels, SKU barcode labels, round stickers, and mailing labels. Whatever label a team needs to print, the JD-410WF is built to handle it across every device in the workspace.

Combined with cross-platform support for iOS, Android, Windows, and Chromebook, the JD-410WF covers the full range of devices found in small businesses, warehouses, e-commerce operations, and packing stations.

About JADENS

Since 2018, JADENS has made professional label printers for home and business. Headquartered in North Carolina and Hong Kong, it serves North America, Europe, and Asia, pairing hardware for education, logistics, and home use with cross-platform software. The JADENS JD-410WF is available now. Current pricing and any promotional discounts are listed on the Amazon product page, and JADENS publishes a fuller feature comparison at jadens.com/blogs/news/what-makes-the-410wf-different.

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