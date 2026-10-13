Yorbeau Creates A Base Metal Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorbeau Resources Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSX: YRB) is pleased to announce the creation of a new wholly owned subsidiary named“Chibougamau Metals Inc.” (“”), which will be led by Terry Kocisko as Chief Executive Officer & George Bodnar Jr. as President & CFO. CMI is designed to unlock the value of the Scott Lake Property (“”) as a dedicated, standalone vehicle which will own 100% of the Property and focus solely on its development.

The Scott Lake project is located in the Chibougamau area approximately 20 km west of the town of Chibougamau. The Property includes three (3) distinct blocks: the Ouje Claims, the Thundermin block and the Scott-Diagold block. Management is excited about the opportunities to further delineate the mineralization already outlined in the NI 43-101 Report (refer to our website) by accelerating exploration. To this end, we have also engaged the services of SLR Consulting (), a globally trusted technical expert in the mining sector, to provide technical recommendations for our future exploration program and update metal resources in view of present commodities market price. We look forward to providing more updates as the file progresses.

Creation of CMI

In connection with its creation, the Company intends to explore financing alternatives for CMI. Additional details, including with respect to the Company's interest in CMI following completion of any such financing, will be provided as matters progress.

The completion of the transaction and the exact form and consideration of the transfer of the Property into CMI are subject to a number of conditions, including the completion of legal and tax structuring analyses; completion of financial analysis; determination of the structure and amount of funding of CMI; determination of final details of the transaction; settlement of the board of directors and management team for CMI; and required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that any securities of CMI will be listed on any stock exchange.

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a Canadian public company (TSX: YRB) involved in gold and base metal exploration in Quebec, Canada. The Company's focus is on seeking a partner to further explore and develop its Scott Lake zinc copper deposit near Chibougamau Quebec (refer to Yorbeau's National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report dated December 6, 2017, titled“Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Scott Lake Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada,” available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at ). Yorbeau also intends to focus on continuing exploration on its well-located properties in the Detour, Joutel and Selbaie region of north western Quebec. These properties include the Beschefer property which is adjacent to the B-26 base metal deposit now being explored by Abitibi Metals Corp. and the Selbaie West property adjacent to Soquem (Wagosic property) where they are presently intersecting base metal values along the Selbaie mine horizon. For additional information on the Company, consult its website at .

For further information, please contact:

Terry J. Kocisko

Chief Executive Officer

Yorbeau Resources Inc.

...

Tel: 514-384-2202

Toll free in North America: 1-855-384-2202

Forward-looking statements: Except for statements of historical fact, all statements in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the creation of CMI and the transfer of the Property into CMI, the management of CMI, the ability of CMI to unlock the value of the Property, the Company's or CMI's future exploration program and the update of the mineral resource estimate for the Property, the potential funding of CMI and the Company's retention of an interest in CMI, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the listing of any securities of CMI, and any statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company and CMI, are forward-looking statements which involve significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the transaction may not be completed on the terms or within the time frame contemplated, or at all, the outcome of the legal, tax and financial structuring analyses, the availability of financing for CMI on reasonable terms, or at all, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, failure to realize the expected benefits of the transaction, the results of exploration and the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, fluctuations in commodity prices and in capital markets, and the risk that the Property may not be developed in a timely manner, or at all. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Yorbeau disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable securities laws.