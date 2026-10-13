Rgenta Therapeutics Announces RGT-61159 Poster Presentation At The European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rgenta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of oral small molecules targeting RNA and RNA regulation for oncology and neurological disorders, today announced that an abstract highlighting clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1a/b study of RGT-61159, an oral MYB splicing modulator, in patients with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) has been accepted as a poster at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. Poster presentation details:

Title: RGT-61159, an Oral MYB Splicing Modulator, Demonstrates Exposure-Dependent Target Engagement and Early Clinical Activity in Advanced Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Presentation Number: 1582P Session Date & Time: Monday, October 26, 2026; 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. CET Session Title: Head and neck cancer, excluding thyroid

The full abstract will be available for public viewing via the ESMO Congress website on Monday, October 19, 2023, here. The full poster will be available for public viewing via the ESMO Congress website on October 23, 2026.

About RGT-61159

RGT-61159 is an orally available small molecule designed to specifically modulate splicing of the transcription factor MYB resulting in the inhibition of oncogenic MYB protein production, which has the potential to inhibit proliferation or induce cell death of cancer cells that overexpress MYB protein. MYB acts as a master regulator of cell proliferation differentiation processes and its aberrant expression has been demonstrated in multiple forms of human cancer including adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), acute myeloid leukemias (AML), T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemias (T-ALL), colorectal cancer (CRC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and breast cancer.

About Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC)

It is estimated that approximately 200,000 people are living with ACC throughout the world including 11,000 in the US. While it is a rare cancer, ACC is the second most common cancer type arising in the salivary gland and is an aggressive malignancy with a tendency to infiltrate surrounding nerves and metastasize to distant sites. Overactivation of the MYB oncogene has been described as a hallmark of ACC and is noted in over 90% of ACC. Treatment for ACC is extremely challenging and may include surgery and/or radiation, which often fails to control local tumor recurrence and distant metastases. There are no effective targeted therapies available for patients with recurrent and/or metastatic disease. There is thus an unmet medical need for new therapeutic targets and treatment strategies for patients with this fatal cancer.

About Rgenta Therapeutics

Rgenta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of oral RNA-targeting small molecule medicines with an initial focus on oncology and neurological disorders. Our proprietary platform mines the massive genomics data to identify targetable RNA processing events and design small-molecule glues to modulate the interactions among the spliceosome, regulatory proteins, and RNAs. Our lead programs and unique approach are unlocking the therapeutic potential of historically undruggable targets in human diseases. Learn more at: .

Contacts

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

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Media

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

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