Komprise Hires VP Of Product Management To Lead Company In AI Data Management For Enterprise IT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nat Venkataraman brings 20+ years building and scaling global product organizations from ideation to commercialization for enterprise SaaS, analytics, AI, and compliance platforms

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management, today announced its latest executive hire with Nat Venkataraman, who has joined the company to lead Komprise Intelligent Data Management into its next phase of growth. Most recently, Venkataraman was VP of Product Management at PathFactory, where he was instrumental in transforming the marketing product portfolio to an AI-native content intelligence platform.

“Nat's experience at the helm of cross-functional product organizations in rapidly-scaling SaaS companies makes him a perfect fit to join Komprise now, as we seek to maintain our industry leadership in delivering enormous cost savings for enterprise customers managing petabyte-scale unstructured data, while expanding into new markets serving AI and data engineering teams,” says Kumar K. Goswami, CEO and Cofounder of Komprise.

“Our customers need advanced unstructured data preparation and curated workflows, that work at the scale of billions of files, to reduce the heavy data risks of AI while ensuring just the right data is discoverable by AI and lakehouse teams,” Goswami adds.“Nat is positioned well to execute upon these complex challenges on behalf of our customers and partners.”

Venkataraman says he is excited to join Komprise at a critical juncture, as organizations face the task of leveraging vast amounts of dark enterprise file and object data for AI:“AI has not been trained on enterprise data so bringing it out of silos and into AI workflows with governance is a huge value add. Our goal is to make it easy, quick and effective for data stakeholders to discover, curate, enrich and access their data across hybrid storage and for business leaders to turn unstructured data into a strategic asset.”

About Komprise

Komprise unlocks unstructured data for AI while optimizing data placement to cut storage costs. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, enterprise IT gets global data intelligence, policy-driven data orchestration, fast data mobilization, and governance while data teams get AI-ready data that is easy to query. Enterprises use Komprise to discover, classify, curate, tier and migrate file and object data across any storage, cloud or AI environment.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

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