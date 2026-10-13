Taimed Biologics To Present Oral And Poster Presentations On TMB-365 And TMB-365/TMB-380 Combination Therapy At Idweek 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company will present on a single-dose escalation study of TMB-365 and on resistance in the context of the long-acting TMB-365 and TMB-380 maintenance regimen in people living with HIV

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaiMed Biologics (TPEX: 4147), a commercial-stage CD4-targeted biologics company advancing antibody-based therapies for long-acting HIV treatment, today announced that it will present clinical data from a single-dose escalation study of TMB-365 and in vitro susceptibility data related to the TMB-365/TMB-380 combination regimen at the 2026 IDWeek Annual Meeting, taking place October 21–24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

"These studies address foundational questions for long-acting antibody-based HIV treatment, including how TMB-365 behaves in people living with HIV and how resistance is evaluated for the TMB-365 and TMB-380 regimen," said Jimmy Chang, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of TaiMed Biologics. "We look forward to presenting our findings at IDWeek 2026 and to the discussion it generates with the infectious diseases community, which is central to our mission to advance HIV care."

The details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation on Single-Dose Escalation Study of TMB-365

Title: Single-dose escalation study of TMB-365 in people living with HIV: safety, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral activity

Presenting author: Martin Markowitz, MD, Acting Medical Director, TaiMed Biologics

Session: Hot Off the Press: New Pathways in HIV Treatment

Date/Time: October 23, 2026 / 2:45 PM – 2:57 PM ET

Location: 103 AB

Poster Presentation on TMB-365 and TMB-380 in Suppressed People Living With HIV-1

Title: TMB-365 and TMB-380: A potentially resistance repellant stand-alone maintenance bNAb regimen in suppressed people living with HIV-1 on combination antiretroviral therapy (P-82)

Presenting author: Martin Markowitz, MD, Acting Medical Director, TaiMed Biologics

Session: Resistance Mechanisms

Date/Time: October 22, 2026 / 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM ET

Location: Poster Hall B-C

About TaiMed Biologics

Founded in 2007, TaiMed Biologics (TPEX: 4147) is a leading commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for HIV treatment. The company developed ibalizumab (Trogarzo®), the first monoclonal antibody approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of HIV-1, and is advancing TMB-365/380, its lead clinical-stage long-acting maintenance therapy candidate for people living with HIV. TaiMed Biologics also offers comprehensive contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. Its shares trade on the Taipei Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the presentation of data at IDWeek 2026 and the development and potential of TMB-365, TMB-380, and the TMB-365/TMB-380 regimen. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to clinical development, regulatory review, and commercialization, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and TaiMed Biologics undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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