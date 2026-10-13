Source Unites Web Intelligence Leaders To Build The Foundation For AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From startups and AI labs to Fortune 500 companies and governments, the Source ecosystem provides the data infrastructure the world relies on

Vilnius, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source launches today as a new group of leading web intelligence companies that enables enterprises, startups, AI labs, governments and nonprofits access public web data, build new products and make better decisions. The launch comes as next-generation search, AI agents and frontier AI products drive a four-fold increase in demand across Source companies in the last year.

Source brings together Oxylabs, alongside Decodo, Webshare, Honeygain, and ScrapingBee. This ecosystem originated with Oxylabs more than a decade ago and has since expanded through product development, acquisitions, and investments, reaching a $3.6 billion valuation in a fundraise led by Warburg Pincus this year. While these brands continue to operate independently, this collective scale will power further R&D and strategic expansion to meet the rising global demand for AI-ready data infrastructure.

Source companies support a wide range of critical work: powering the live search and data AI agents need to operate at scale, supplying market data for trading decisions and market intelligence at Fortune 500 companies, and helping cybersecurity firms protect businesses and critical infrastructure. In the public sector, governments use their data to detect illegal content and online fraud, while nonprofits rely on it to monitor and expose disinformation online.

"The modern world runs on data, and autonomous agents are now speeding up innovation across every sector," said Vytautas Savickas, CEO of Source. "For these systems to work, responsible access to public web data is no longer just a technical tool. It is the core infrastructure for the next wave of progress."

Innovation across Source is driven by a growing global team of 800 people across Europe, the United States, and Asia, including more than 350 developers and engineers. The ecosystem has produced more than 180 patents and 215 trademarks.

“Source gives a clear identity to an ecosystem that has grown well beyond a single company story,” said Savickas.“It gives us a stronger foundation, a unified voice in defending responsible access to public web data, and a better way to support the companies across our ecosystem as we continue to grow.”

To learn more about Source, visit:

About Source

Source is a web intelligence ecosystem powering the world's next products, models, and decisions. Bringing together specialized, independent brands across the entire public web data lifecycle – including Oxylabs, Decodo, Honeygain, Webshare, and ScrapingBee – Source provides the governance and operational backbone for ethical, large-scale data innovation. Operated from Vilnius at global scale, Source' companies supports organizations ranging from Fortune 500 leaders to innovative tech startups and academic institutions. For more information, please visit .

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