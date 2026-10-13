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Michelin Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Of The Number Of Shares Making Up The Company's Capital


Date: 2026-10-13 08:01:56

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, October 13th, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 343,803,187
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company's capital
(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights

2026/09/30
687,606,419
Number of theoretical voting rights: 976,500,156
Number of voting rights: 958,851,942*

*Considering 17,648,214 treasury shares

Contact details

Investor Relations
...
Guillaume Jullienne
...
Benjamin Marcus
...
Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
...
 Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
...
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
...
Elisabete Antunes
...

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

Attachment

  • Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the company's capital at September 30 2026_

MENAFN13102026004107003653ID1111800592


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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