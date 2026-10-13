The US Rental Business Census 2026 Counts 128,188 Rental Business Listings And Ranks Every State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BACAU, Romania, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservety today published the US Rental Business Census 2026, the first public count of rental businesses in every US state and the District of Columbia. The census finds 128,188 Google Business Profile listings across 12 rental categories, about 114,235 distinct businesses, of which an estimated 98,123 are independent operators.

Three findings:



Wyoming has 70.2 rental business listings per 100,000 residents, the highest of the 51; District of Columbia has the fewest at 14.4.

73% of the sampled trailer rental locations are U-Haul locations. 64% of sampled rental businesses whose website could be checked cannot take a booking online: they have a brochure site or no site at all.



The census counts every Google Business Profile listing in 12 rental categories, state by state, pulled on 2026-09-15, and checks the websites of the most-reviewed businesses in each category. Populations are the Census Bureau's Vintage 2025 estimates; the full method, its limits and the data are published with the report under a CC BY 4.0 license.

"Rental businesses are counted by nobody. Every state has hundreds of them, most run by one family, and until now there was no public number for how many, where, or how they take bookings. We published the data so that anyone can use it," said Cristian Arcu, founder of Reservety.

Every state has its own page with counts by vertical, a per-capita rank, average Google rating and the share of businesses that can take a booking online, plus an embeddable US map and a downloadable CSV:

A second report, What Software Powers America's Rental Businesses, follows on October 27, 2026.

About Reservety

Reservety, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Bacau, Romania, builds and runs booking websites for rental businesses: inventory and availability, online bookings and payments, digital contracts, delivery logistics and customer records on one platform. It serves 500+ rental businesses, about nine in ten of them in the United States, on flat monthly plans of $59 and $99 with an Operations tier from $179. Website:

CONTACT: Media contact: Cristian Arcu, founder, Reservety,..., +1 321-236-3335