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Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


Date: 2026-10-13 08:01:56

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 06 October 2026 – 12 October 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 06 October – 12 October 2026:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price		 Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement
06 October 2026
07 October 2026
08 October 2026
09 October 2026
12 October 2026		 15,205,350
317,000
320,000
164,820
154,000
111,625		 16.44
16.64
16.22
16.16
16.44
16.60		 250,029,712
5,276,402
5,190,912
2,663,738
2,531,791
1,852,830
Total, 06 October – 12 October 2026 1,067,445 16.41 17,515,673
Accumulated under the program 16,272,795 16.44 267,545,385

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 49,009,465 own shares, corresponding to 3.49% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • Alm Brand_Share buyback 06 October - 12 October 2026
  • AS 56 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program

MENAFN13102026004107003653ID1111800590


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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