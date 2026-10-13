Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 06 October 2026 – 12 October 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026. The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 06 October – 12 October 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement

06 October 2026

07 October 2026

08 October 2026

09 October 2026

12 October 2026 15,205,350

317,000

320,000

164,820

154,000

111,625 16.44

16.64

16.22

16.16

16.44

16.60 250,029,712

5,276,402

5,190,912

2,663,738

2,531,791

1,852,830 Total, 06 October – 12 October 2026 1,067,445 16.41 17,515,673 Accumulated under the program 16,272,795 16.44 267,545,385

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 49,009,465 own shares, corresponding to 3.49% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments



Alm Brand_Share buyback 06 October - 12 October 2026 AS 56 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program