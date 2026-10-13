Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
06 October 2026
07 October 2026
08 October 2026
09 October 2026
12 October 2026
| 15,205,350
317,000
320,000
164,820
154,000
111,625
| 16.44
16.64
16.22
16.16
16.44
16.60
| 250,029,712
5,276,402
5,190,912
2,663,738
2,531,791
1,852,830
|Total, 06 October – 12 October 2026
|1,067,445
|16.41
|17,515,673
|Accumulated under the program
|16,272,795
|16.44
|267,545,385
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 49,009,465 own shares, corresponding to 3.49% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
Alm Brand_Share buyback 06 October - 12 October 2026
AS 56 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
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