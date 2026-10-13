Western Allies Condemn Alleged Iranian Covert Operations
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from 29 countries on Monday denounced alleged Iranian attacks against their nations and partners, expressing support for the United Kingdom’s assessment that Iran was involved in an incident at a Royal Air Force facility last month.
In a joint declaration, the ministers condemned “in the strongest terms” activities they attributed to Iran, including plots involving lethal violence, arson, sabotage, cyberattacks, and other forms of hybrid operations.
The signatories included the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several other European nations.
“We recognise the United Kingdom’s attribution of Iran’s involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September,” the statement said.
The ministers said British authorities had determined that the incident reflected the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ continued readiness to carry out hostile operations outside Iran through covert networks and proxy groups.
They also pointed to a recent series of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and US interests, which were claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI).
“Any attempt by Iran to threaten, silence, intimidate, harass, harm, or coerce people on our territories through proxies or any other means is unacceptable,” the foreign ministers said.
In a joint declaration, the ministers condemned “in the strongest terms” activities they attributed to Iran, including plots involving lethal violence, arson, sabotage, cyberattacks, and other forms of hybrid operations.
The signatories included the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several other European nations.
“We recognise the United Kingdom’s attribution of Iran’s involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September,” the statement said.
The ministers said British authorities had determined that the incident reflected the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ continued readiness to carry out hostile operations outside Iran through covert networks and proxy groups.
They also pointed to a recent series of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists, and US interests, which were claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI).
“Any attempt by Iran to threaten, silence, intimidate, harass, harm, or coerce people on our territories through proxies or any other means is unacceptable,” the foreign ministers said.
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