Isoclima CAREGARDTM Combines Forced-Entry And Ballistic Protection For Healthcare Facilities

CAREGARDTM security glazing from Isoclima Specialty Glass combines forced-entry resistance, ballistic protection, and impact safety while supporting natural daylight, staff observation, and patient privacy in healthcare facilities.

Security glazing addresses staff observation, patient privacy, natural daylight, and architectural performance requirements

- Lance Cotton, president at Isoclima Specialty GlassBLAIRSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Isoclima Specialty Glass, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Isoclima Group headquartered in Este, Italy, is bringing forced-entry, ballistic, and impact-resistant glazing together in CAREGARDTM, a purpose-built solution for healthcare environments where patient safety, staff observation, and access to natural daylight must be considered together.Hospitals, emergency departments, patient observation areas, and other healthcare facilities can have different glazing requirements from one opening to the next. A patient room may require clear staff sightlines and impact resistance, while an intake area or secure entrance may call for greater forced-entry protection. Exterior windows may add thermal, solar-control, and weather-performance requirements.CAREGARDTM combines forced-entry resistance, ballistic protection, and impact safety in a symmetrical glass-clad polycarbonate construction with heat-treated glass on both exposed surfaces.The glazing has been tested to ASTM F3561 Level 8, a high level of forced-entry resistance under a test method used to evaluate fenestration systems following a simulated active-shooter attack. CAREGARDTM has also been tested to NIJ Level IIA and Level II for ballistic resistance to handgun threats, with no penetration and no spall reported in testing.Additional CAREGARDTM testing includes:.ASTM F1233-08 Glass Class 1.4 for body passage.5-aa1 attack resistance for 16 minutes.H.P. White Level A using.38 Special ammunition, with no penetration.ANSI Z97.1 safety glazing requirements.CPSC 16 CFR 1201 safety glazing requirementsThese tests address different types of forced-entry, ballistic, impact, and safety performance. Project teams can select the appropriate CAREGARDTM configuration based on the anticipated threat, opening location, and project requirements.CAREGARDTM is available in monolithic, laminated, and insulating glass, as well as custom configurations to address different needs throughout a healthcare facility. The standard product has a nominal thickness of approximately 9/16 inch, weighs approximately 4.95 pounds per square foot, and is available in sizes from 12 x 12 inches to 60 x 96 inches.Options for observation and privacy include translucent interlayers, printed patterns, tinted or reflective glass, and switchable privacy glazing. These options allow project teams to consider staff sightlines and patient privacy alongside required security performance.For exterior openings, CAREGARDTM can be incorporated into insulating glass configurations with low-E coatings, tinted glass, reflective glass, and bird-friendly glazing options. Because changes in glass makeup can affect thickness, weight, and tested configurations, Isoclima recommends confirming those requirements early in the design process.“Different areas of a healthcare facility can require different levels of protection, visibility, and privacy,” Cotton said.“CAREGARDTM allows architects and facility teams to match those requirements to the needs of each space.”CAREGARDTM is designed for a range of healthcare applications, including hospitals, emergency departments, patient observation rooms, intake areas, psychiatric hospitals, behavioral health units, crisis stabilization centers, counseling and treatment spaces, and correctional healthcare facilities.For more information about CAREGARDTM, visit solution/caregard-security-glazing/.

Shawn F Donovan

Donovan and Associates, LLC

+1 813-220-0039

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Isoclima CAREGARDTM Combines Forced-Entry and Ballistic Protection for Healthcare Facilities News Provided By Donovan and Associates, LLC October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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