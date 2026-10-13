Sightline Intelligence And Vantor Collaborate On GPS-Resilient Targeting And Navigation For Autonomous Systems

Sightline Intelligence

Sightline and Vantor's Raptor software connect vehicle tracking in live video (left) with mapped target locations (right). The displayed flight test results show CAT-1-level accuracy, giving operators precise coordinates to support mission decisions and target handoff.

The companies successfully flight-tested Sightline's onboard vision intelligence with Vantor's visual positioning technology and high-accuracy 3D terrain

- Stephen Bornstein, SVP of Product and Engineering at Sightline IntelligencePORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sightline Intelligence, a provider of field-proven vision intelligence for mission-critical defense and unmanned systems, today announced the successful integration of its technology with spatial intelligence company Vantor's visual positioning software and high-accuracy 3D terrain to help unmanned and autonomous systems navigate and identify targets when GPS is disrupted. The companies have completed a series of successful flight tests using Sightline's edge vision intelligence software with Vantor's visual positioning capability, demonstrating target location accuracy of CE90 < 3 meters in tested configurations.Vantor's RaptorTM visual positioning software georegisters a drone's on-board camera to the company's high-accuracy Vivid TerrainTM 3D data, enabling precise navigation in the absence of GPS. Then, Sightline's onboard video processing, AiTR (Aided Target Recognition), and object tracking capabilities detect, classify, and track objects of interest or threats at the edge in real-time. That information-including latitude, longitude, elevation, and an estimate of location error-can be shared with command-and-control systems alongside the video. By integrating these technologies, an end user can operate in one unified workflow instead of a set of disconnected capabilities.“On the battlefield, operators need to understand what they're seeing, where a target is, and where their platform is, even when GPS is disrupted,” said Stephen Bornstein, SVP of Product and Engineering at Sightline Intelligence.“Bringing that information together onboard gives our customers an integrated capability to support navigation and target handoff, helping operators maintain situational awareness and coordinate action in contested environments.”In supported configurations, Sightline's software and Vantor's Raptor technology can run on the same edge processor using a drone's existing camera, avoiding the need for a separate navigation camera or dedicated processing box. This approach helps address the size, weight, and power constraints of unmanned systems. The combined capability can also handle day or night operations.“Target recognition software can recognize an object, but that information becomes far more useful when it can also determine where the object is, and where the drone itself is, even without GPS,” said Peter Wilczynski, Vantor's Chief Product Officer.“By connecting Sightline's onboard vision software to our Raptor software and high-accuracy 3D terrain, we're bringing those capabilities together for customers operating in GPS-challenged environments.”Features of this combined capability, including target location estimates and autopilot messaging, are available to Sightline customers for evaluation now. To arrange a demo of the solution, contact Sightline Intelligence.About Sightline IntelligenceSightline Intelligence provides onboard video processing, AI-enabled target recognition, and advanced camera system software for mission-critical applications across air, ground, and maritime domains. The company's technology enables real-time image enhancement, stabilization, detection, classification, tracking, geolocation, and actionable intelligence at the edge. Sightline Intelligence supports defense, security, unmanned systems, and advanced sensing customers with software and hardware solutions designed for demanding operational environments. Learn more at sightlineintelligence.Media ContactMakayla ThomasDirector of MarketingSightline Intelligence...

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Sightline Intelligence and Vantor Collaborate on GPS-Resilient Targeting and Navigation for Autonomous Systems News Provided By INDICATE MEDIA October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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