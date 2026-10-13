Pureinsights Joins MACH Alliance To Bring AI Search To Composable Enterprises

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI search and RAG specialist helps MACH members give AI agents reliable access to trusted content.

- Holly Hall, Managing Director, MACH AllianceHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pureinsights, a leader in AI-powered search and discovery solutions, today announced that it has joined the MACH Alliance.As enterprises move from AI pilots to production assistants and agents, the ability to find, prepare, and retrieve the right content has become core infrastructure. Pureinsights helps organizations build that layer, and its membership in the MACH Alliance gives composable-architecture adopters and partners access to:●AI Search and RAG Expertise: Retrieval and grounding pipelines that give generative AI applications and agents accurate, current access to enterprise content, so answers are based on an organization's own trusted data.●A Composable AI Platform: The Pureinsights Discovery Platform is cloud-native and API-first, with modular ingestion and query pipelines that fit alongside the commerce, content, and data systems in a MACH stack.●Freedom of Choice: Integrations with leading search engines and AI model providers, including Elasticsearch, Vespa, Anthropic, and Voyage AI, let teams choose the best tool for each job without custom integration code.●Proven Search Delivery: Pureinsights' leadership team has built enterprise search solutions since 2005, including platforms for the U.S. National Archives and the Library of Congress.“As more organizations put AI agents to work, reliable access to content and data has become a core requirement. Pureinsights has deep experience in AI search, RAG and agentic applications, and they'll bring that to the work our members are doing. We're glad to have them in the MACH Alliance community,” said Holly Hall, Managing Director of the MACH Alliance.“AI agents are only as good as the content they can reach. Enterprises adopted composable architecture so they could choose the best tool for each job, and search and retrieval should work the same way: open, modular, and under the customer's control. We're proud to join the MACH Alliance and look forward to helping its members make sure the content behind their AI applications is accurate, current, and ready for agents,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights.The Pureinsights Discovery Platform provides a low-code, modular environment for orchestrating AI pipelines with real-time configurability. It is used by enterprises to build intelligent search, AI assistant, recommendation, and agent-based applications across industries including financial services, government, retail, and media.To learn more visit: pureinsightsAbout PureinsightsPureinsights transforms how organizations interact with information through intuitive, human-centered solutions - combining expert services with the power of our Discovery platform. From AI Search and Assistants to intelligent Agents, we help businesses harness Generative AI, Vector Search, and NLP to unlock insights, streamline operations, and spark innovation across use cases ranging from enterprise search to complex, multimodal analysis.About the MACH AllianceThe MACH Alliance is the global, vendor-neutral industry body setting the standards for open, composable, and connected enterprise technology. More than a standards organisation, it's a movement, equipping technology leaders with certifications, research, and peer guidance to build architectures they own and can evolve.Founded in 2020, the Alliance has established the trusted framework for enterprise technology transformation, and is now leading the development of one of the world's first Agent Ecosystems: an open, interoperable environment where specialised AI agents from different vendors work together through vendor-neutral standards.A growing community of 100+ member companies and 80+ enterprise ambassadors, including technology vendors, system integrators, hyperscalers and leading global brands, driving enterprise technology transformation at scale.

Graham Gillen

Pureinsights Technology Corporation

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Pureinsights Joins MACH Alliance to Bring AI Search to Composable Enterprises News Provided By Pureinsights Technology Corporation October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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