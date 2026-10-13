Nimble Launches Nimble MCP, Letting Claude And Chatgpt Keep Team Crms Current And Clean

Nimble MCP connects Nimble CRM to Claude and ChatGPT, so the AI assistant reads and updates the CRM for the user.

Nimble, The Team Relationship CRM

After a call, the user pastes the transcript into Claude or ChatGPT, and Nimble MCP logs the summary, assigns follow-ups, sets reminders, and drafts the recap email.

Nimble MCP turns meeting recaps and conversations into CRM updates, briefs users before meetings, and cleans up stale records. Included in every Nimble plan.

- Shane Gibson, CEO and Founder, The Professional Sales AcademySANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nimble, The Team Relationship CRM, today announced Nimble MCP, a connector that lets Claude and ChatGPT keep a team's CRM up to date. After a meeting, the AI assistant turns a notetaker recap, a transcript, or a one-sentence summary into notes, tasks, and next steps in Nimble. Before the next one, it briefs the user on everything the team knows about the person they are meeting. Between meetings, it keeps existing records current and helps find new prospects who look like the company's best customers.Nimble MCP is built on the Model Context Protocol, the open standard for connecting AI assistants to business software. It works with Claude on any plan, including Free, and with ChatGPT Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu, and is included in every Nimble plan at no additional cost.“CRMs fail for two reasons. Nobody likes to type, so the record never gets updated, and whatever does get typed goes out of date within a year or two. Most professionals now plan their day in an AI assistant, and AI notetakers record more and more of their meetings. What was missing was the link to the CRM. Nimble MCP is that link: the AI does the typing, and it does the cleanup. Your notetaker heard the meeting, Claude or ChatGPT writes it down, and Nimble keeps it, so the whole team knows what was said and what was promised.”- Jon Ferrara, Founder and CEO, NimbleWith Nimble MCP connected, Claude and ChatGPT can:- Handle the follow-up after a meeting: The assistant finds the recap from Fireflies, Otter, or Fathom in the user's Nimble mailbox, or works from a pasted transcript, then logs the summary, assigns follow-ups to teammates, sets reminders for what the other side promised, books the next meeting on the Nimble calendar, moves the deal forward, and drafts the follow-up email for the user to send.- Brief the user before the next one: A request such as "I'm meeting Maria in thirty minutes" returns every interaction she has had with the team, what each side promised, open tasks, the deal stage, and who on the team knows her best, on desktop or phone.- Keep the database clean: The assistant finds duplicate contacts, previews each merge, fixes, tags, and requalifies records in bulk, and saves plain-English searches as lists for the team.- Find more customers like the best ones: It builds a profile from the customers who actually bought and renewed, researches companies that fit, checks them against existing contacts, and adds the new ones to Nimble with the research attached.Early users made more than 15,000 requests in the first three weeks, with contact research and database cleanup the most common.“I had years of outdated company records in Nimble and was ready to delete them. Instead, in one evening, ChatGPT and Nimble MCP cleaned up, requalified, and prioritized more than 400 companies, and flagged the ones it wasn't sure about for me to review. That's what AI in a CRM should be: it does the work, and I make the decisions.”- Shane Gibson, Founder and CEO, The Professional Sales AcademyNimble MCP asks before it changes anything. It checks for duplicates before creating a contact, adds to existing information instead of overwriting it, and follows each user's existing Nimble permissions. It drafts an email but never sends it, and deals are still marked won or lost in Nimble.Nimble MCP is built first for small sales and service teams whose business runs on relationships: founders, consultants, agencies, recruiters, financial advisors, and the people who support them. Most have no operations person to keep a CRM in shape.AvailabilityNimble MCP is available today. Setup takes about two minutes at href="" rel="external nofollow" nimble/mc, and 82 ready-to-use prompts are at nimble/mcp. Nimble plans start at $24.90 per seat per month, billed annually.About NimbleNimble is The Team Relationship CRM: one shared relationship record for the whole company instead of five disconnected tools, with AI that handles the busywork so people can focus on relationships. Nimble was founded in 2010 by Jon Ferrara, who created GoldMine, and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. nimble

Michaela Underdahl

Nimble Inc.

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Nimble MCP: Claude and ChatGPT log meetings, brief you before calls, and clean up your CRM

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Nimble Launches Nimble MCP, Letting Claude and ChatGPT Keep Team CRMs Current and Clean News Provided By Nimble Inc. October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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