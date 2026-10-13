Lydonia Names Todd Foley Chief AI Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lydonia Strengthens Executive AI Leadership as Enterprise AI Adoption Accelerates

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lydonia, a business transformation firm that turns AI into measurable business outcomes, today announced that Todd Foley has been named Chief AI Officer (CAIO). Foley previously served as Lydonia's Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Security Officer and will now lead the company's AI strategy and continued expansion of its AI capabilities.

As Chief AI Officer, Foley will guide the evolution of Lydonia's AI solutions, evaluating emerging models and technologies, defining standards for how AI is developed and deployed, and advising clients on where AI can create the most value. The role builds on Lydonia's established AI practice and deepens the company's expertise as clients scale AI across their organizations.

He is also deeply involved with Enabuild AI, Lydonia's AI-native division, where he leads Enable, the first stage of its Enable, Build, Assure model. There, he shapes how clients approach modern agentic enablement, establishing the business, operating, and governance foundations needed for trusted AI.

Foley brings more than 20 years of technical and professional services experience. Throughout his career, he has worked across a broad range of client environments as a professional services leader and business and management consultant, with particular experience in M&A integration. At Lydonia, he has been responsible for the company's Artificial Intelligence Solutions, Data Modernization, Business Consulting, and Zero-Trust Security practices, where he has focused on turning emerging technologies into practical solutions that help clients evolve into AI-first organizations.

"Todd has been at the center of how we think about technology, security, and business transformation at Lydonia," said Kevin Scannell, Founder and CEO of Lydonia. "As AI becomes fundamental to how organizations operate and compete, a dedicated Chief AI Officer builds on the expertise we've developed and strengthens the leadership we bring to our clients' AI strategies. Todd brings the technical depth and business perspective to lead this work and help organizations turn AI into measurable results.”

"Enterprise AI is moving beyond individual use cases and into the core technology architecture of the business," said Todd Foley, Chief AI Officer at Lydonia. "That shift takes more than selecting the right models. It requires the technical foundation to integrate AI with existing systems, control how models access and use data, and maintain visibility into how AI performs in production. My focus is building those capabilities in from the start, so our clients can deploy AI with the reliability and confidence their business requires."

This appointment reflects Lydonia's continued investment in AI and its approach to helping organizations discover the right opportunities, execute with control, and scale AI across the enterprise.

About Lydonia

Lydonia turns AI into measurable business outcomes. Platform-agnostic & outcome-obsessed, we identify opportunities and build secure, orchestrated agentic solutions, fast. We support the full lifecycle from discovery to scale, delivering increased revenue, lower costs & reduced risk. Learn more at Lydonia.

Isabella Calcagno

Lydonia

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Lydonia Names Todd Foley Chief AI Officer News Provided By Lydonia October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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