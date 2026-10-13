Silverman Law Office Accepting Applications For $2,000 Legal Helper Scholarship

Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Silverman Law Office's $2,000 Legal Helper Scholarship is open to students helping others with legal needs. Apply by Dec. 31: mttaxlaw

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silverman Law Office is accepting applications for its annual Legal Helper Scholarship, a $2,000 award for a student committed to helping people with their legal needs. Applications are due Dec. 31, 2026, and the firm will announce the winner in January 2027.High school seniors, GED holders, and community college, undergraduate, graduate and professional students may apply. Applicants must be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited program in the United States and hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. The award is not limited to future lawyers. The firm welcomes students in any field who plan to help others with legal issues.To apply, students should email a resume, an unofficial transcript and an essay of 1,000 words or fewer to.... The essay should explain what led the student to help people with legal issues, how the student has already done so and how the student's educational goals will support that work.“Our team helps people solve legal problems they can't handle on their own, and there's no better feeling than lifting that burden off someone's shoulders,” said Joel Silverman, CEO of Silverman Law Office.“This scholarship is our way of investing in the next generation of people who will carry that work forward.”Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office, PLLC serves thousands of clients across Montana from offices in Helena, Bozeman, Billings, Butte and Big Timber. The firm focuses on tax, business, estate planning, real estate, probate and litigation law.For more information, visit or call 406-449-4829.

Jesse Chaney

Silverman Law Office

+1 4066034235

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Silverman Law Office accepting applications for $2,000 Legal Helper Scholarship News Provided By Silverman Law Office, PLLC October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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