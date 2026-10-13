DOXA® Talent Named Finalist In 2026 Investors In People Philippines Awards For Learning And Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognition reflects DOXA's systematic approach to scalable learning, leadership development and business-aligned talent programs

- Sarah Aguilar, Global Learning and Development ManagerMANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DOXA Talent has been named a finalist in the Learning and Development category of the Investors in People Philippines Awards 2026: 15 Years of Making Work Better.The recognition reflects DOXA's approach to learning and development as an operating capability that supports its people, clients and broader business priorities, rather than as a standalone training function.DOXA's Learning and Development strategy is built around three priorities: speed, impact and scalability. The company has developed a structured approach designed to respond to evolving learning needs, strengthen leadership development and connect development programs more closely to the needs of the business.“At DOXA, learning and development is not simply about offering courses. It is about building systems that help people grow as the business grows,” said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent.“This recognition belongs to our team in the Philippines and to the people who have built a thoughtful, practical approach to developing talent across the organization.”Initiatives highlighted in DOXA's award submission include:- A responsive learning model designed to provide relevant learning resources as business needs evolve.- A structured leadership development curriculum that supports employees as they move into supervisory and management roles.- A consistent approach to learning and development requests that helps match development needs with the appropriate learning solution.- Embedded program measurement designed to evaluate learning effectiveness and inform future improvements.- Continued exploration of how learning and development can create additional value for clients and their teams.Together, these efforts are intended to make learning more consistent, scalable and sustainable as DOXA grows. The focus is not simply on expanding training, but on building the systems, processes and measurement needed to support development across a growing organization.“Every system we build is intended to live beyond one person or one project,” said Sarah Aguilar, Global Learning and Development Manager at DOXA Talent, who led the company's award submission.“Our goal is to create learning infrastructure that can scale with our people, our clients and the business while giving us better data about what is actually driving impact.”DOXA continues to strengthen how it evaluates learning effectiveness and uses those insights to guide future development programs and leadership initiatives.The finalist recognition follows other recent external recognition of DOXA's workplace culture. Earlier this year, DOXA earned its third consecutive Great Place to Workcertification in the Philippines, with an 88% Trust Index score, as well as its first Great Place to Work certification in Colombia.About DOXA TalentDOXA Talent helps small and mid-sized businesses scale through high-performing offshore and nearshore teams. DOXA provides full-time staffing solutions supported by rigorous training, enterprise-level security, and long-term operational support. DOXA's VIPs are equipped to work in modern, AI-supported environments, allowing businesses to operate efficiently while keeping people at the center of their teams.

Heidi Howell

DOXA Talent

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DOXA® Talent named Finalist in 2026 Investors in People Philippines Awards for Learning and Development News Provided By DOXA Talent October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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