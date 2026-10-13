Saveorsell Launches Foreclosure Decision Platform Founded By Veteran Contractor & Real Estate Professional

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Built on lived foreclosure recovery, building science, and active real estate practice to protect homeowner equity from transactional bias.

- Jeff Pearl, Founder of SaveOrSellBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Confronting the sharp rise in pre-foreclosure notices, municipal tax-title takings, and complex Massachusetts Land Court proceedings, property advocate, licensed contractor, and licensed real estate salesperson Jeff Pearl announced today the official launch of SaveOrSell. Designed to provide transparent, multi-path resolution for distressed homeowners across Massachusetts and New England, the platform offers an uncompromised evaluation framework comparing eight proven property retention and structured exit strategies.Unlike typical real estate models that lead directly with liquidation offers-such as investor discount wholesale bids or low-commission retail listing promotions-SaveOrSell addresses the problem upstream. The platform equips homeowners to methodically calculate whether retaining their property through loan workouts and physical stabilization makes financial sense, or whether an intentional sale delivers the cleanest equity recovery.Technical Authority & Founder BackgroundSaveOrSell was created by Jeff Pearl, who holds a Massachusetts Construction Supervisor License (CSL, active since 1997) and a Massachusetts Real Estate Salesperson license (active since 1998, affiliated with Stuart St James). Bringing hands-on structural rehabilitation experience across hundreds of evaluated properties, Pearl also completed Building Performance Institute (BPI) knowledge training and InterNACHI Certified Mold Inspector credentials-providing homeowners with practical insight into structural code compliance, deferred maintenance, and valuation realities.Crucially, the mission is grounded in lived adversity. Having personally navigated both a mortgage foreclosure and a municipal tax foreclosure earlier in life, Pearl built SaveOrSell to eliminate the predatory information vacuum that traps homeowners in crisis."When I walked through both mortgage and tax foreclosures years ago, nobody laid out the full roadmap. The only people calling were looking to take the deed or push a quick sale," said Jeff Pearl, founder of SaveOrSell. "After nearly 30 years in construction and real estate, walking through hundreds of homes and understanding both the structural mechanics and financial encumbrances, I created this platform so families know every option that exists. Lower listing fees are great if selling is truly the right move-but an owner deserves to know how to save their home first."The SaveOrSell 8-Path Decision FrameworkRetention Strategies (Save):- Loan Modification & Forbearance Agreements- Arrearage Reinstatement & Workout Plans- Refinance & Debt Restructuring- Statutory Stays & Legal ProtectionsExit Strategies (Sell):- Open-Market Full MLS Listing- Direct Institutional / Cash Acquisition- Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure- Facilitated Short Sale / Workout ExitBy assessing both the physical condition of the property-such as structural integrity, deferred mechanical maintenance, and code compliance-alongside encumbrances like municipal tax takings, water liens, and mortgage arrears, SaveOrSell delivers clear, confidential scenario modeling before any binding representation contracts are signed.Homeowners facing imminent auction dates, municipal tax notices, or severe housing distress can access the free decision framework and confidential intake at , or speak directly with the team by calling toll-free at 1-800-699-3815.###About SaveOrSellSaveOrSell is an independent property decision platform and advocacy framework based in Massachusetts. Founded by veteran general contractor and licensed real estate salesperson Jeff Pearl (affiliated with Stuart St James), the organization provides objective evaluation tools, structural insight, and procedural guidance for homeowners facing mortgage default, tax delinquency, and complex property distress across New England.

Jeff Pearl

SaveOrSell

+1 800-699-3815

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SaveOrSell Launches Foreclosure Decision Platform Founded by Veteran Contractor & Real Estate Professional News Provided By SaveOrSell October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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