'ART ON THE SQUARE' FINE ART SHOW PRESENTED BY CORNELL ART MUSEUM RETURNS TO DELRAY BEACH

Cornell Art Museum Logo

Cornell Art Museum

JPackard - Spoonbill Sundown

Two-day Premiere Juried Outdoor Fine Art Show Takes Over Old School Square Campus November 7 and 8

- Marusca Gatto, Cornell Art Museum Cultural Arts DirectorDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT: "Art on the Square " is a two-day Premiere Juried Outdoor Fine Art Show presented by the Cornell Art Museum, featuring original works by fine artists from around the country. Set on the museum's grounds at Old School Square in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, the open-air show invites visitors to stroll the historic campus, meet the artists, and acquire original art while enjoying live music and refreshments.Produced by the museum's Cultural Arts Director, Marusca Gatto, the show will also feature live mural painting demonstrations, a children's art space, and more, with free admission for all. Approximately 100 juried artists will participate, alongside local nonprofits including Art Connect, Urban Sketchers and Creative Art School. Awards will be presented in three categories: First, Second and Third Place.WHEN: November 7, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.November 8, 2026 – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.WHERE: Art on the Square takes place on Cornell Art Museum's front lawn and Swinton lawn. Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. (Parking available in Old School Square Garage.)Quote:“Cornell Art Museum's Art on the Square fine art show welcomes regional artists as well as national artists who travel south to our beautiful historic arts campus in the heart of downtown Delray Beach,” said Gatto.“Our goal is to bring the community together and visitors to Downtown Delray Beach by offering many diverse art talents in one location, including our regional non-profit art groups, engaging and discussing their work with curious art collectors.”Website: .About the Cornell Art MuseumThe Cornell Art Museum is housed within the original Delray Elementary School building, which was built in 1913. The Museum hosts several curated fine art exhibitions each year featuring notable regional, national, and international artists. It also has a Museum Store displaying original works by regional artists. The City of Delray Beach purchased the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The building was named after benefactors George and Harriet Cornell in 1990, before being renovated in 2017 through the generous support of Margaret L. Blume.Museum Hours:Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 12–6 p.m.Saturday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.Sunday 12–6 p.m.For a full list of events, visit or call 561-654-2220.About Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square's mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.Learn more at /about.

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+ +1 5613109921

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'ART ON THE SQUARE' FINE ART SHOW PRESENTED BY CORNELL ART MUSEUM RETURNS TO DELRAY BEACH News Provided By BlueIvy Communications October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.