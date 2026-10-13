Fasoo AI Named“Retail Cybersecurity Solution Of The Year” In 2026 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fasoo AI, a leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, today announced that Fasoo AI has been named“Retail Cybersecurity Solution of the Year” in the 2026 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, recognizing its approach to protecting sensitive retail data as organizations expand the use of generative AI across business operations.“Retailers hold large volumes of customer personal data, and AI adoption has widened the surface where that data can be exposed,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI.“At the same time, AI use has to stay within privacy regulations. Fasoo AI helps retailers control what data goes into AI, so they can put it to work and remain compliant.”As AI becomes embedded in everyday retail workflows, employees may inadvertently expose customer information, payment-related data, pricing strategies, and other confidential information through prompts submitted to public or unauthorized AI services. Traditional data loss prevention tools, primarily designed to monitor files, endpoints, and network traffic, may lack the contextual understanding needed to address data exposure through natural-language AI interactions.Fasoo AI's AI-Radar (AI-R) DLP addresses this challenge by inspecting prompts going out to AI services in real time and applying security policies before sensitive information is exposed. Using semantic and contextual analysis, the solution can identify sensitive information even when it is paraphrased, summarized, or embedded in natural language.Based on centrally managed policies, organizations can block risky prompts, mask sensitive information, alert security teams, or allow authorized requests. Centralized visibility into enterprise AI usage also helps security teams identify Shadow AI, strengthen AI governance, and support privacy and regulatory compliance requirements as AI adoption expands.The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize companies, products, and technologies across the global information security industry. The Retail Cybersecurity Solution of the Year recognition reflects Fasoo AI's continued investment in addressing emerging data security risks created by enterprise AI adoption.As organizations move from isolated AI experimentation toward broader enterprise deployment, Fasoo AI is expanding its portfolio to help businesses establish the data security and governance foundation required for responsible AI adoption. With AI-R DLP and its broader AI-ready data management and data-centric security technologies, Fasoo AI aims to help enterprises accelerate AI initiatives while protecting sensitive information, reducing data exposure risks, and maintaining control over critical business data.For more information, visit products/fasoo-ai-r-dlp/.

Jungyeon Lim

Fasoo AI

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Fasoo AI Named“Retail Cybersecurity Solution of the Year” in 2026 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards News Provided By Fasoo AI October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Retail



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