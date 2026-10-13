Magventure Introduces 360Neo Patient Data Management Software

MagVenture 360neo Patient Data Management System

New TMS software brings patient management, scheduling, treatment workflows, and documentation together in one system

- Kerry Rome, SVP MagVenture, Inc, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MagVenture, Inc., a leading provider of non-invasive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) systems, today announced the release of 360neo, its new patient management software designed for clinics using compatible MagProstimulators. Designed to give clinics greater flexibility in managing patient and treatment data, 360neo allows data to be stored locally on a connected PC or, with internet connectivity, in a cloud-hosted environment. This gives clinics the option to manage treatment data locally without an internet connection, while also offering cloud-based access for clinics that prefer it.360neo provides clinics with a centralized platform for managing patient information, appointment scheduling, treatment protocols, session documentation, questionnaires, reporting, and user access. By bringing these functions together, 360neo is designed to help clinics organize patient and treatment information and support structured treatment workflows.“One of the most important benefits of 360neo is that it gives clinics more choice in how they manage their TMS treatment data,” said Kerry Rome, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, MagVenture, Inc.“Clinics can keep their data locally and operate without an internet connection, or choose a cloud-hosted solution when online access better fits their needs. That flexibility allows clinics to configure their MagVenture TMS environment around their own infrastructure and workflow.”360neo can transfer operator-defined treatment parameters to compatible MagPro R30 and X100 family stimulators, helping streamline treatment preparation. Treatment remains initiated and controlled directly from the MagPro stimulator.360neo is available in multiple configurations, allowing clinics to select capabilities based on their workflow and organizational needs. An optional 360neo Workstation Kit is also available, or clinics may use a compatible computer that meets system requirements.For more information about 360neo, visit or contact MagVenture.About MagVentureMagVenture develops and manufactures non-invasive magnetic stimulation systems used globally in psychiatry, neurology, neurophysiology, and rehabilitation. Danish family-owned and headquartered in Denmark, MagVenture has offices in the USA, Germany, UK, Brazil, Netherlands, and China, and distribution partners in more than 60 countries. With 35 years of experience, the company is dedicated to pioneering safe, effective, and innovative therapies that empower clinicians and expand access to care for patients worldwide.

Lauren Schultheiss

MagVenture

+1 888-624-7764

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MagVenture Introduces 360neo Patient Data Management Software News Provided By MagVenture October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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