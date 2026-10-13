Pax Recovery Center LLC Recognized With 2026 Best Of Kentucky Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pax Recovery Center LLC, a Louisville-based addiction treatment provider, has been recognized with a 2026 Best of Kentucky Award, honoring its commitment to evidence-based recovery care, family support, and long-term healing. Pax Recovery Center serves individuals and families affected by substance use disorders with a treatment approach rooted in compassion, accountability, and personalized support.The name Pax comes from the Latin word for peace, a fitting reflection of the center's mission. Recovery often begins when people stop fighting themselves and begin building a healthier way forward. Pax Recovery Center supports that process through a broad range of services, including group therapy sessions, individual therapy, Targeted Case Management services, peer support services, EMDR trauma therapy, and equine therapy.The center also places strong emphasis on the family system, offering family and couples counseling designed to improve communication, rebuild trust, resolve conflict, and create a more supportive environment for recovery. Its slogan,“Putting families back together one recovery at a time,” reflects the heart of that work.“We believe that with the right tools, support, and environment, people have the capacity to heal,” said a Pax Recovery Center representative.“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the work our team does every day to help individuals and families move toward peace, stability, and lasting recovery.”The 2026 Best of Kentucky Award recognizes Pax Recovery Center's continued dedication to providing high-quality, personalized addiction treatment in a safe and empathetic setting. As the center looks ahead, its focus remains on helping clients build healthier futures and stronger relationships, one recovery journey at a time.Contact InformationCompany Name: Pax Recovery Center LLCPhone: 502-881-1742Email:...Address: 436 S. 7th Street, Louisville, KY 40203Website: paxrecoverycenterFor more information, click here.

Pax Recovery Center LLC

Pax Recovery Center LLC

+1 502-881-1742

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pax Recovery Center LLC Recognized with 2026 Best of Kentucky Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.