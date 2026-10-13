Contemporary Furnishings Brands, Armen Living & Uwharrie Outdoor Living Are Excited To Co-Host An ASID Designer Talk

Armen Living & Uwharrie Outdoor Living is thrilled to be partnering with ASID to host interior designers alongside four expert panelists.

Explore Armen Living's new indoor & outdoor collections at High Point Market, starting Monday - Oct 12 - Wednesday, Oct 21 at 417 S. Wrenn Street.

Notable new outdoor intros is Armen Living's Solara Modular Kitchen Collection which includes a variety of outdoor furniture and cabinet pieces to create the perfect outdoor entertaining space at a price that people can afford.

Uwharrie Outdoor Living is renowned for its rich legacy and for its custom made-to-order collections, which are handcrafted in High Point, North Carolina.

Co-locating in their new home in High Point, NC two legacy brands look towards a bright future together.

Two home furnishings brands, are gearing up for an exciting fall event, debuting 50 + new intros and launching a new retail gallery program.

- Reb Nicholson, National Sales ManagerHIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contemporary furnishings brands, Armen Living and Uwharrie Outdoor Living are gearing up for an exciting High Point Market, co-locating in there new home in downtown High Point, in a 8,000 sq-ft showroom at 417 S. Wrenn Street.Sister home furnishings brands will be co-hosting a special event created in partnership with the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). This event presented by Khoi Vo, CEO of ASID, will offer a practical conversation on“Procurement as Profit: Strengthening Revenue Streams Through Procurement” on Sunday, Oct 18 at 10:00 am with leading designer panelists: Catherine French, Founder/Principal of Cat French Design (CFD), Antonio DeLoatch, Founder and Principal Designer of Antonio DeLoatch Designs alongside Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development for both Armen Living & Uwharrie Outdoor Living. Through this intimate discussion design and manufacturing experts will dive into procurement as a strategic revenue stream, and how to build stronger practices and create sustainable value for design firms and clients. Following the talk Holly will lead guests on a tour of Uwharrie Outdoor Living's Made in America custom outdoor collections while discussing their endless options for personalization. RSVP on Eventbrite.“We are thrilled to be partnering with ASID as one of the leading sources for connecting our trade industry with interior designers. We look forward to learning from their CEO and I am excited to be one of this talk's expert panelists.” Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development for both brands commented. "The growth of both of our brands has continued to gain momentum throughout 2026 with an increase in our customer base as designers, stagers and hospitality customers from all across the country have opened new accounts and are loving our wide assortment of products.”Uwharrie Outdoor Living is renowned for its rich legacy and for its custom made-to-order collections, which are handcrafted in High Point, North Carolina. Their unique outdoor furniture combines classic American styling with extraordinary comfort and character for more than 40 years. From adirondack style chairs and its accompanying pieces, with an array of colorful options, sizes and styles including traditional, transitional to contemporary designs. Warranted for life and handmade by artisans to each client's exact specifications, for outdoor enthusiasts, and designer clients from all walks of life.Reb Nicholson, National Sales Manager, commented,“It is exciting that our casual dining and barstool category continues to grow dramatically with our design and retail customers from the number of SKUs we offer and within the variety of collections we offer. This Fall we will premier new introductions for Barstools, Dining and Leather Upholstery, with 50 new items alongside exciting new programs. The Top 100 and Independent Retailer accounts have valued our ability to manufacture indoor and outdoor furniture with the highest quality and craftsmanship and ultimately made our companies a household name. Looking towards a bright future we look forward to supporting the design, trade and retail community and we invite our customers & market buyers to come join us in our showroom at 417 S. Wrenn St to explore new designs from both our legacy brands.”As part of several new strategic initiatives, Armen Living is launching a comprehensive Retail Gallery Program to elevate in store merchandising. Tailored for retailers of all sizes, the program features customizable display and signage options to cohesively present seating collections across the bar and dining categories. Armen Living remains one of the largest sources for bar and counter stools, maintaining over 500 in-stock SKUs and robust private label capabilities. Across our complete portfolio of bar, dining, living, and outdoor categories, their vast, 1,000-item active inventory guarantees a broad assortment is always in stock and ready for immediate delivery. Explore Armen Living's New Arrivals.Notable new outdoor intros is Armen Living's Solara Modular Kitchen Collection which includes a variety of outdoor furniture and cabinet pieces to create the perfect outdoor entertaining space at a price that people can afford. Designed with a fully ventilated construction to create in any configuration you desire, is a collection of cabinet bases, made from Solid Kiln dried Eucalyptus Wood in a Natural finish, paired with a durable Superstone Top in Dune Beige. The Solara Collection includes an Island Storage Unit featuring an Umbrella Hole and Space for Cooler Insert, Open Island including Magnetic Catches & Pivot Hinges, Double Door Storage Unit with Stainless Steel Drawer Glides, Single Door Storage Unit with Magnetic Catches & Pivot Hinges, and a Corner Unit to aid in creating an enclosed kitchen or entertaining space.At Fall Market, Armen Living will debut several new Solara pieces with a beautiful Kitchen Island and Island Bar, designed with coordinating Solara Barstools. Solara Barstools are made from the same solid Eucalyptus Wood in natural finish, and are paired with a light Brown - 100% Olefin Outdoor Fabric, Alongside a Solara Collection is the Wine / Beverage Cooler Unit which is convertible and fits a standard outdoor beverage or wine fridge and features a removable interior shelves, to create space for a small fridge (sold separately).Explore Armen Living's new indoor & outdoor collections alongside Uwharrie Outdoor Living's benchmade custom outdoor furniture at High Point Market, starting Monday - Oct 12 - Wednesday, Oct 21 at 417 S. Wrenn Street. Their team invites market buyers to join them for Daily Happy Hour from 4-6 pm, Friday, Oct 16 - Tuesday, Oct 20, featuring a full bar, wine, beer and accompanied by lite bites and afternoon snacks.To book an appointment, and to learn about market specials, exclusive deals and extended terms, contact National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, by phone; (336) 688-7918 or email;....Armen LivingStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices.“Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won't find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living's production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. ArmenlivingAbout Uwharrie Outdoor LivingJust south of the nation's furniture capital, High Point, North Carolina, a small rocky stream meanders through the quiet, rolling countryside. It flows by old farmsteads and new neighborhoods, dead gold mines and living forests, eventually becoming the Uwharrie River (pronounced you-WAH-ree). Ultimately, the water reaches the Uwharrie Mountains, a small range occupied centuries ago by Native Americans DeSoto called the Suala. The name "Uwharrie'' is attributed to them, a conclusion supported by references in John Lawson's 1701 journal documenting a visit to "Heighwarrie''. Today the Uwharrie Mountains and Uwharrie National Forest are known for their abundance of wildlife, deep recreational lakes, and peaceful, natural beauty. The name is synonymous with rustic charm and relaxation. Providing our customers with a lifestyle for a lifetime, perhaps the best description of the Original Uwharrie Chair. UwharrieOutdoorLiving

Serena A Martin

24/7 Creative Agency

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Contemporary furnishings brands, Armen Living & Uwharrie Outdoor Living are excited to Co-Host an ASID Designer Talk News Provided By 24/7 Creative Agency October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail...



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