What-A-Canine Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SEABROOK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What-A-Canine, a dog training, boarding, and grooming company serving the Houston area, has been named winner of their 2026 Best of Texas Award, recognition for turning basic obedience work into a genuine specialty. Built by a team that would rather teach trust than issue corrections, the company has grown from a single trainer into a full-service operation covering everything from puppy manners to service dog certification.The training roster includes private one-on-one coaching, group classes, and full board-and-train immersions. Specialized instruction for service dogs and therapy dogs rounds out the offering, all grounded in positive reinforcement rather than old-school correction. The company sums up its approach simply:“Big, Medium or Small, WE TRAIN EM' ALL!” Outside of training, the Canine Academy offers supervised daytime play, and the Boutique Spaw & Grooming Salon handles baths, cuts, and nail art. The boarding program rounds things out with themed luxury suites built to feel less like a kennel and more like a home away from home.What-A-Canine is veteran and minority owned, a distinction the team treats as a point of pride rather than a footnote. Several of the boarding suites are themed after places tied to the founder's own service and journey to Seabrook, turning an overnight stay into a small piece of that history. The therapy dog program extends those same values outward, preparing dogs and their owners to bring comfort to hospitals, schools, and senior centers across the community.“We built this business on the idea that training isn't about control. It's about communication,” said Anthony Terrazas, Founder and Head Trainer at What-A-Canine.“Winning the 2026 Best of Texas Award tells us that approach is resonating well beyond our own client list, and that means a great deal to this team.”With the 2026 Best of Texas Award now added to a growing list of five-star reviews, What-A-Canine plans to keep expanding its training, grooming, and boarding programs across the Houston area. For a company built on patience and trust, the next chapter looks a lot like the last one: one well-mannered dog at a time.Contact InformationCompany Name: What-A-CaninePhone: 281-713-0533Email:...Address: 619 Kirby Road, Seabrook, TX 77586Website: whatacanineFor more information, click here.

What-A-Canine

What-A-Canine

+1 281-713-0533

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

What-A-Canine Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.