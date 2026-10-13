The Bar-B-Que House Earns 2026 Best Of South Carolina Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bar-B-Que House, a coastal favorite known as the“Best Bar-B-Que on the Beach,” has been named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award winner, adding another honor to a growing list that includes wins in 2024 and 2025. With locations in North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, the restaurant has built its reputation with on-premise, hickory-smoked barbecue, house-made sauces, and a menu that gives locals and visitors plenty of reasons to come hungry.The Bar-B-Que House stands out by treating barbecue as a craft, while recognizing personal preference. Its menu features smoked pork BBQ, ribs, chicken, brisket, turkey and wings, as well as smash burgers and hand-breaded chicken tenders. Their stand-out sides include hand-cut fries, legendary mac-and-cheese, okra, green beans, and other Southern favorites. Guests can choose from five house-made sauces, including Traditional, Spicy, Eastern, Lexington, and Mustard styles, ensuring every guest can customize their BBQ to their taste preference.“This award is important because it reflects our customers who keep coming back, bringing their families, and trusting us to serve mouth-watering, authentically prepared food at a great price,” said a member of The Bar-B-Que House team.“We're proud to represent the beach community and grateful for our customers' support year after year.”In addition to dine-in service, The Bar-B-Que House offers take-out and catering, bringing its award-winning barbecue to homes, gatherings, offices, and celebrations across the area. As the business continues serving both longtime regulars and first-time visitors, the 2026 Best of South Carolina Award reinforces what many beachgoers already know: good barbecue travels, and the best barbeque keeps people coming back.For more information, click here.

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The Bar-B-Que House Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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