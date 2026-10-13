Clearlane Brings Freight Back-Office Operations Support To Texas Brokers And Carriers

ClearLane: Freight Back-Office Operations Provider

ClearLane: Now Serving Texas Freight Companies

ClearLane announces dedicated back-office operations support for freight brokers, 3PLs, and carriers across the Texas freight triangle and Laredo gateway.

- Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLaneNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ClearLane (getclearlane), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced expanded service availability for freight brokers, 3PLs, and carriers operating in Texas. The state anchors the largest freight economy in the United States, spanning the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston distribution hubs, the Port of Houston, and the Laredo border crossing, the busiest commercial land port in the Western Hemisphere.Texas freight operations generate documentation at scale. Cross-border moves through Laredo add customs paperwork and carrier handoffs to every load, a workflow ClearLane covers with dedicated cross-border freight solutions. Port drayage out of Houston runs on tight detention clocks where accessorial documentation directly determines margin. High shipper density across the Texas triangle means billing teams juggle dozens of portals and invoicing requirements, the exact conditions that produce shipper payment disputes.ClearLane provides Texas freight companies with the full post-dispatch pipeline through its freight back-office services: AP processing and carrier invoice audit, AR billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery, and outsourced bookkeeping. Every client is assigned a dedicated client success contact.For brokers running cross-border freight, the back-office stakes are higher than domestic moves. A missing POD on a Laredo load can stall payment on both sides of the border. A carrier compliance lapse on a Mexican carrier interchange creates exposure that domestic monitoring tools miss. ClearLane's teams are trained on the documentation standards that cross-border and port freight require, keeping the billing pipeline moving at the pace Texas volume demands.Texas freight volume has grown consistently as companies relocate distribution operations to the state, drawn by central geography, lower operating costs, and proximity to Mexico. For brokerages that have ridden that growth, the back-office challenge is familiar: every new shipper relationship adds another invoicing portal, another set of documentation requirements, and another payment term to manage. A brokerage that was billing 15 shippers comfortably at 600 loads per month may now be billing 40 shippers at 1,800 loads. The same three-person billing team that handled the original volume is now underwater. ClearLane's dedicated teams absorb that operational growth without the broker needing to recruit, train, or retain additional staff in a Texas labor market where experienced freight billers are already in short supply.ClearLane's services include:POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS uploadCarrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)For more information or to request a consultation, visit getclearlane or contact....About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.

Alexander Kochas

ClearLane

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ClearLane Brings Freight Back-Office Operations Support to Texas Brokers and Carriers News Provided By ClearLane October 13, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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