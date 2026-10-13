African National Oil Companies (Nocs) Sign Declaration To Strengthen Cooperation And Regional Integration At African Energy Week (AEW) 2026

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African national oil companies (NOCs) have signed a declaration committing to stronger commercial cooperation, expanded refining capacity and coordinated energy development across the continent. The non-binding Cape Town Declaration establishes a framework for advancing energy security, regional integration, infrastructure investment and the sustainable development of Africa's petroleum resources.

The declaration was signed on October 12 during the 8th Meeting of the APPO NOCs CEOs Forum at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 in Cape Town. The signing was overseen by Godfrey Moagi, CEO of the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) and newly appointed Chairman of the APPO NOCs CEOs Forum.

“This non-binding agreement is very encouraging, showcasing the expedience of the pace of our resolve to improve socioeconomic development in all our respective countries,” Moagi said during the forum.

Signatories to the agreement committed to strengthening continental energy security within their respective legal mandates, including through direct commercial agreements between African NOCs for crude oil and refined products, subject to domestic legislation and competition rules.

The declaration also aligns participating companies with the APPO's Long-Term Strategy 2050, which supports the sustainable development of Africa's energy resources and greater energy independence. It advocates a just and pragmatic energy transition that reflects national economic and social circumstances, with responsible hydrocarbon development continuing alongside complementary emerging green energy solutions.

Signatories pledged to deepen domestic refining capacity to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products, while supporting the African Refining Industry Upgrading Strategy Program and developments surrounding the African Refining Model. The declaration also welcomed operational steps towards implementing the Africa Energy Bank as a funding instrument for major energy projects.

Digitalization, skills development and local content form another pillar of the declaration. Participating NOCs supported secure digital platforms to improve data visibility, monitor local content and facilitate joint research, alongside greater cross-border mobility for professionals between national oil companies and training institutions. They also endorsed an interactive African energy map and encouraged locally developed research and emissions-reduction approaches.

The agreement provides for further international cooperation across upstream exploration and production, downstream refining and marketing, commercial trade and workforce training. It also acknowledges an executive presentation delivered by a visiting delegation from Venezuela, opening the door to exploring potential partnerships with international counterparts across the petroleum value chain.

The declaration also confirmed that the 9th meeting of the APPO NOCs CEOs Forum will take place in 2027, with the venue and other arrangements to be finalized by member companies. The agreement establishes a shared framework for advancing African energy cooperation through commercial partnerships, infrastructure investment, technical collaboration and the development of domestic capabilities.

The declaration was signed by Bienvenido Nguema Envó, Director General of GEPetrol; Lorenzo Nicolás Mba Obama Nsang, Deputy General Manager of SONAGAS GE; Kwame Ntow Amoah, CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation; Godfrey Moagi, CEO of SANPC; Fayçal-Réda Laraba, Vice President for Planning and Economics at Sonatrach; Ricardo Van-Deste, CEO Exploration and Production at Sonangol E&P; Issifou Moussa Yari, Managing Director of SNH-BENIN; Nathalie Moudiki, Senior Advisor No. 2 to Executive Management at SNH; Augustin Nkuba Kasanza, Director General of SONAHYDROC SA; and Karim Coulibaly, Deputy General Manager of PETROCI Holding.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.