Seychelles: Appointment Of Deputy Chief Executive Officer Of The Industrial Estates Authority

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms Kimberly Uranie as the new Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Estates Authority (IEA), effective 1st October 2026.

Mrs Uranie holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Built Environment from the University College of Estate Management in the United Kingdom. She is also currently pursuing a Commonwealth Executive Master's Programme in Business and Public Administration at the University of Seychelles.

She brings over 10 years of experience in the public service, particularly in land administration, property management and lease management. Prior to her appointment, she served as Lease Manager at the Industrial Estates Authority, where she was responsible for overseeing lease administration, industrial land allocation and the development of related policies and procedures.

She previously served as Senior Lands Officer at the Ministry of Habitat, Infrastructure and Land Transport, where she led the Land Point System Unit. She also held a position at the Seychelles Landscape and Waste Management Agency.

Throughout her career, Mrs Uranie has gained extensive experience in state land management, policy development, stakeholder coordination, institutional administration and team leadership.

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