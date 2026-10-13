Germany Warns of Shadow War Seeking Political Submission
(MENAFN) Germany is facing a covert campaign intended to undermine its stability and weaken its political independence, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt warned Monday, arguing that the threat extends beyond the objectives associated with the Cold War.
“It has the clear aim of destabilizing us. The goal is not to defeat us militarily, but to subdue us politically,” Dobrindt said during a security conference in Berlin.
He accused Moscow of conducting daily hybrid operations against Germany, pointing to the country's economic strength and its prominent role in European defense and assistance to Ukraine as reasons it has become a target.
“If one wants to destabilize the West, then one aims at Germany. If one wants to destabilize Europe, then one aims at Germany, because we are the guarantor of stability in the West and in Europe,” he said.
Sinan Selen, head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, said the security environment had changed substantially, with efforts to destabilize the country growing more intense and widespread.
“Russia is the primary driving force behind this. Its aggressive and revisionist conduct targets the European security order,” he said. “Russia deliberately employs destabilization tactics to weaken, unsettle, and divide us. This is not a passing phase, but a long-term hybrid attack.”
Selen emphasized that Germany must take responsibility for its own security rather than depend on external parties. He said the country needed strong defensive capabilities while maintaining equal partnerships with international allies, enabling each side to reinforce the other and strengthening Europe's collective ability to respond to threats.
“It has the clear aim of destabilizing us. The goal is not to defeat us militarily, but to subdue us politically,” Dobrindt said during a security conference in Berlin.
He accused Moscow of conducting daily hybrid operations against Germany, pointing to the country's economic strength and its prominent role in European defense and assistance to Ukraine as reasons it has become a target.
“If one wants to destabilize the West, then one aims at Germany. If one wants to destabilize Europe, then one aims at Germany, because we are the guarantor of stability in the West and in Europe,” he said.
Sinan Selen, head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, said the security environment had changed substantially, with efforts to destabilize the country growing more intense and widespread.
“Russia is the primary driving force behind this. Its aggressive and revisionist conduct targets the European security order,” he said. “Russia deliberately employs destabilization tactics to weaken, unsettle, and divide us. This is not a passing phase, but a long-term hybrid attack.”
Selen emphasized that Germany must take responsibility for its own security rather than depend on external parties. He said the country needed strong defensive capabilities while maintaining equal partnerships with international allies, enabling each side to reinforce the other and strengthening Europe's collective ability to respond to threats.
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