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Shanghai and Hamburg's 40 years marked

13.10.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from go The ongoing opportunity to learn from one another and strengthen the link between Shanghai and Hamburg was celebrated at a recent event to mark 40 years of friendship between the two cities. Through four decades of huge social change and economic transformation in both their countries, the cities' connection has grown in strength, from a foundation in business to now include cultural and academic exchange. This partnership was celebrated at a recent Shanghai Abend (Shanghai Night) event in the German city. A display of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage was followed by speeches given by dignitaries from both cities, celebrating the link and looking forward to its continuation.



Yuyuan Inc Vice-President Diego Hu told China Daily how the Hamburg replica of Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden acted as an avenue of understanding between the cities and the countries. "In 2008, we built another garden in Hamburg, which we call a bridge between Shanghai and Hamburg," he said. "Every year, we have around 200,000 people visit the Hamburg Garden... to know about Chinese culture. People need a platform to know about one another." Stefan Matz, director of international investments for Hamburg Invest, said that over the decades, the relationship between Shanghai and Hamburg had become a more equal partnership, and that the two cities' status as entry points into a new continent for one another gave them a special connection. "China is not just learning from Western Europe anymore - Europe, Hamburg, Germany, we are all learning from China, this is what I see in terms of cooperation and mutual benefit," he said. He said the relationship had expanded beyond its economic roots to become significant to Hamburg as a whole. "Hamburg has only eight friendship cities, so the connection with Shanghai is not just a piece of paper, it's very active, lived on, with strong exchanges," he explained. "Some other German cities are looking at that and thinking 'we would like something like that'." Corinna Nienstedt, head of the State Office in the senate chancellery of the city of Hamburg, said the strong relationship between Hamburg and Shanghai had been helpful for wider relations between Germany and China. "It builds up trust and reliability," she said. "We are Europe's gateway to the world, Shanghai has the same function in China, so we have a lot in common and a lot to discuss." She also noted how the relationship changed. "I remember 30 years ago when the ports talked to each other, it was in a very different way, they wanted to learn from us, but now we are on eye level, so the quality of discussion has changed," she observed. Nienstedt said that in a rapidly changing world, secure relationships like the one between Shanghai and Hamburg are increasingly valuable. Click the link below to read the original article:





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