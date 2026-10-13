CM Samrat Choudhary Hears 101 Grievances At The State-Level Sahyog Programme In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday attended the State-Level Sahyog (assistance) programme at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, where 101 applicants from across the state presented their grievances.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments and District Magistrates (DMs) to resolve the complaints within a stipulated timeframe.

The grievances covered several departments, including Revenue and Land Reforms, Education, Home, Rural Works, Health, Social Welfare, Urban Development and Housing, and Energy.

Following the Chief Minister's directions, the concerned departments and district officials assured applicants that their issues would be addressed promptly.

Applicants whose grievances had been resolved expressed satisfaction with the programme, saying it had helped settle long-pending issues and provided relief. Others welcomed the assurances given by officials.

During the programme, Chief Minister Choudhary directed all District Magistrates to complete repair, maintenance and sanitation work by March 31, 2027, under the Seva Sankalp evam Kayakalp Abhiyan (Service Pledge and Transformation Campaign).

The work will cover government buildings, hospitals, school buildings, Anganwadi centres, health institutions and roads in previously unconnected hamlets.

The Chief Minister emphasised improving basic facilities in schools, including painting, boundary walls, repairs, toilets, drinking water and electricity.

He also instructed officials to expedite the construction of additional classrooms, buildings for schools that lack adequate infrastructure, and Anganwadi centres wherever required.

Chief Minister Choudhary stressed that complaints received through the Sahyog programme must be resolved transparently, impartially and within the prescribed time limits to provide timely relief to citizens.

He said public confidence in the grievance-redressal mechanism must be maintained and called on officials and staff to cooperate fully in processing applications.

The Chief Minister reiterated that resolving citizens' problems with sensitivity, fairness and promptness was the state government's responsibility.

He said the objective of the Sahyog programme was to address grievances through dedicated camps and improve public satisfaction with the administration.

Ministers from the concerned departments, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Preeta Verma, and Chief Minister's Secretariat Secretaries Lokesh Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar Singh attended the programme.

Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries of the relevant departments and applicants were also present.

District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police and other senior officials from across Bihar participated through video conferencing.