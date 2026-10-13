Hectic Parleys On Among NDA Partners In Andhra For Seat Sharing In Local Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 13 (IANS) Hectic parleys were on among NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday to finalise seat sharing for the upcoming local body elections.

Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N. Chandrababu Naidu, intensified efforts to reach an agreement with his allies Jana Sena and BJP.

State BJP President, P.V.N. Madhav met Chandrababu Naidu and discussed the seat sharing among partners in the ruling NDA.

This is the second round of talks between the two leaders in as many days.

Chandrababu Naidu wants to decide the number of seats to be allotted to Jana Sena before holding further talks with the BJP on the number of seats to be left for the saffron party.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is the national president of the TDP, also held talks with TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and minister Nimmala Ramanaidu.

Later, Srinivasa Rao and Ramanaidu went to Jana Sena office and held talks with Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Minister Nadendla Manohar, Vamsi Krishna Yadav and other Jana Sena leaders were also present.

Jana Sena and TDP leaders will be meeting Chief Minister Naidu at his residence on Tuesday night to finalise seat sharing. The meeting is also likely to discuss the candidates for key local body elections.

The talks will be crucial as all the three parties will be keen to secure seats in proportion to their strength. The deal is likely to be finalised based on their electoral prospects.

Jana Sena and BJP have reportedly submitted to Chandrababu Naidu lists of seats they seek based on their respective strengths.

The ruling coalition is keen to finalise seat sharing before the announcement of the poll schedule, which is likely on October 14.

Last week, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan discussed seat-sharing among the alliance partners, the constituencies and local bodies to be contested by each party, and the selection of mayoral candidates for key municipal corporations.

The two leaders also reportedly discussed the election strategies to be adopted and the need for coordination among the alliance partners.

The meeting also focussed on evolving a coordinated strategy to project unity among the alliance partners and secure strong results at all levels in the local body elections.

Pawan Kalyan on October 11 called for adequate representation for his Jana Sena Party in the local body elections in recognition of what he called sacrifices of the party cadres for the formation and success of the ruling coalition.

He said that the Jana Sena Party and Janasainiks (party cadres) have made many sacrifices for the formation and success of the alliance, and in recognition of their sacrifices, they should be given adequate representation in the local bodies in accordance with alliance dharma.

He stated that they had fought for the future of the state in the 2024 general elections and expressed the hope that the upcoming local body elections would ensure a secure future for the 'Janasainiks'.

Pawan Kalyan also mentioned about the sacrifices of Janasainiks in 2014.

"When we stood in support of the alliance in 2014, not a single Janasainik aspired for a political post. They worked selflessly, prioritising the state's interests above all else. They made numerous sacrifices for the party and the alliance, setting aside their personal interests,” he said.