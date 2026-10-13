Fed's Waller Says Higher Treasury Yields Are 'Doing A Little Bit Of The Work' Of Tighter Monetary Policy



Waller said higher yields are affecting interest-sensitive sectors such as housing and automobiles, although that is not the Fed's intention.

The IMF warned in its latest report that high public debt and refinancing needs leave sovereign bond markets vulnerable to fiscal and inflation shocks. Hyperscalers' share of global investment-grade bond issuance has risen to 10% from less than 1% since 2024, according to the IMF.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday that rising long-term U.S. Treasury yields are affecting interest-sensitive sectors such as housing and automobiles, effectively doing some of the work of tighter monetary policy.

Speaking at Bloomberg's New Economy Forum in New Delhi, Waller acknowledged that higher yields affect demand in these sectors, even though the Fed does not intend them to.

“When yields go up, is that going to impact interest-sensitive sectors like housing and autos and other things? Yeah, of course it is,” said Waller, adding, "While that isn't the Fed's intention, higher yields are doing a little bit of the work”.

Treasury Yields Retreat After Recent Surge

Waller's comments come as U.S. and other advanced-economy government bond yields have climbed to multidecade highs, tightening financial conditions.

However, Treasury yields retreated mildly on Tuesday as energy prices declined and investors awaited key economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 5 basis points to 5.1937%, while the 30-year yield declined 4 basis points to 5.5580%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which tracks long-term U.S. Treasury bonds, and the iShares 7–10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), which tracks intermediate-term Treasuries, was 'bullish'.

IMF Warns Of Further Bond Market Pressures

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Tuesday that government bond yields could rise sharply as inflation pressures, elevated debt levels and borrowing associated with artificial intelligence (AI) strain sovereign bond markets.

In its latest Global Financial Stability Report, the organization highlighted risks from high public debt and the need to refinance existing obligations, leaving bond markets vulnerable to fiscal and inflation shocks.

According to the report, hyperscalers' share of global investment-grade bond issuance has risen to 10% from less than 1% since 2024. The consequences of an AI correction“could be global”, with some jurisdictions more sensitive than others, the report warned.

It said,“A sharp slowdown in AI investment could weaken earnings, expose the accumulated leverage by making repayments more difficult for firms or equity investors, and weigh on equity prices”.

Investors Await CPI Inflation Data For Cues

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting Wednesday's CPI inflation report. Economists expect headline inflation to accelerate in September due to higher energy costs linked to the U.S.-Iran war, while core inflation is expected to moderate.

September's monthly producer price index (PPI) and retail sales data will follow the CPI report on Thursday. The Federal Reserve's next interest-rate decision is scheduled for October 27–28.

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