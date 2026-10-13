Bigg Boss Malayalam: Nowfina Enters As Wildcard Contestant With Special Power To Change Nominations

The Bigg Boss house always throws absolute surprises. Nobody can easily guess what Bigg Boss plans next. Out of nowhere, a new wildcard entered the house yesterday. Nowfina just stepped in. Viewers think Bigg Boss brought in content creator Nowfina for a solid reason. The recent mass eviction sent eight people out, put two in the secret room, and brought them back. Bigg Boss expected massive drama, but that plan totally flopped. Only Anjali performed a little bit. Then came three wildcards: Vipin, Nileena, and Vedangi. These three claimed they entered because the housemates were playing group games. But eventually, all three joined different groups themselves.

Nileena started a massive love track with Nobi. The Aishwarya Komban and Neha Tashi combo just crashed, and now we have this new one. Bigg Boss realized the previous wildcards did absolutely nothing. So, the makers brought Nowfina into the house to spark some real fire. Bigg Boss also gave Nowfina a special power. She got to watch this week's nomination process directly on a screen. She could save one nominated contestant and nominate one safe contestant. Nowfina watched the entire nomination process, entered the house, nominated Nileena, and saved Vipin.

Anyone who watched the nomination knows what happened. It looked exactly like two soap actors overacting and ruining a scene. Vedangi cried on one side, and Nileena cried on the other. Both started crying, saying they could not nominate each other because they are best friends. In between, they dragged Nobi's name and discussed Nileena's closeness with him. It was beyond boring.

After a long discussion, Vedangi finally agreed to go into this week's nomination. Nileena escaped by putting on a crying act. Nowfina watched this entire drama just like the audience before entering the house. She did not think twice. She straight away put Nileena into this week's nomination. She saved Vipin, who played a genuine game this week. In a way, Nowfina took a decision that the audience desperately wanted. Nileena and Vedangi gave such a boring performance in the confession room during the nomination.

At first glance, the new wildcard's first decision is brilliant. She set a great example by taking the exact decision the viewers wanted. But we can only judge Nowfina based on her performance in the coming days. The audience is eagerly waiting for Nowfina's killer game.