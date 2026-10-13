Virat Kohli Makes Linkedin Debut: India Star Batter Steps Into Business Arena As Investor And Founder

Former Team India and star batter Virat Kohli has made yet another debut, this time off the pitch. Kohli has officially joined LinkedIn, one of the most popular networking platforms, where professionals across the globe connect with each other and explore business and career opportunities.

On Tuesday, LinkedIn became the latest platform to welcome the 37-year-old superstar, who is already on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram as one of the most followed athletes globally. Kohli might be a cricketer on the field, but off the field, the former India captain has positioned himself as an astute entrepreneur, founder, and venture investor.

Virat Kohli has built his business empire, where he has transitioned from traditional brand endorsements into becoming an entrepreneur, co-founding consumer lifestyle giant one8world and investing directly in Agilitas Sports to build global athletic brands out of India.

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Entrepreneur Virat Kohli Joins LinkedIn Professional Network

Since social media has become a vital space for high-profile figures to share direct insights, connect with industry leaders, and shape public discourse, the former India captain Virat Kohli's arrival at LinkedIn might have sent shockwaves through the startup and sports business communities alike.

In his LinkedIn bio, Kohli describes himself as a 'Professional Athlete' at the Indian cricket team, an investor in Agilitas Sports, and a co-founder and co-creator of one8world.

“Professional Athlete at Indian Cricket Team | Co-Founder at one8world | Investor at Agilitas.” The 37-year-old's LinkedIn bio reads.

Virat Kohli joins LinkedIn. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2026

In his description, the batting legend reflected on his 18-year journey as an international cricketer, calling the opportunity to wear the India jersey his 'greatest privilege.'

The former India captain, who retired from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, also outlined his vision of building a global sportswear brand from India through his partnership with Agilitas and the development of one8world.

Kohli's First LinkedIn Post: Vision To Build Global Sports Brands From India

Alongside making his LinkedIn debut, Virat Kohli shared his vision of building global sports brands from India, highlighting his entrepreneurial journey and ambitions beyond cricket.

In a lengthy post, Kohli penned a message outlining his mission to build an end-to-end sports ecosystem originating from India, adding that he has always wanted to see a nation where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played.

The 37-year-old mentioned that his decision to join hands with Agilitas and his venture with one8world stems from a desire to shape the future of global sport rather than just participating in it. Furthermore, he aims to create something that will outlive generations and leave a lasting legacy for Indian sports.

Virat Kohli invested in Agilitas after turning down a year-long contract extension from Puma valued at approximately INR 300 crore and instead injected INR 40 crore of his own capital directly into Agilitas Sports to build one8world as a standalone, global sportswear brand out of India.

The shift from endorsing brands to equity ownership apparently highlights Kohli's evolution from celebrity spokesperson to active industrial founder, signaling a pivotal moment in Indian sports business.

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Virat Kohli's LinkedIn Debut Sparks Buzz Among Fans

Virat Kohli's LinkedIn debut has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing humorous takes on his move from the dressing room to the boardroom.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Kohli's entrepreneurial ambitions, saying that he gives his 100% in everything he takes up, while others joked about his transition from the dressing room to the boardroom and the prospect of receiving career advice from the cricket superstar on LinkedIn.

Another section of fans shared humorous reactions, joking about the motivational leadership posts they might see on their feeds and suggesting that Kohli's LinkedIn debut could inspire them to explore new career opportunities.

@mufaddal_vohra Bro swapped the dressing room for the boardroom. Respect

- Sandeep (@SandeepAku9949) October 13, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra I expect a lot of motivational leadership posts from the people who will start following him.

- Hypocratus (@HypocrisyUnlim1) October 13, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra I should probably join cricket now. Virat Kohli be like actively recruiting!?

- Ankit Suchanti (@xsuchanti) October 13, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Business connections.

That's all.

- FergiesRightRef (@FergiesRightRef) October 13, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli on LinkedIn feels like a crossover nobody saw coming. Imagine getting career advice from King Kohli on your feed.

- Wick V (@WickVFilms) October 13, 2026

Kohli gives 100% in everything be it cricketer, husband, father,son, student, dressing,businessman you name it this is the reason he is so successful

- Dive (@crickohliic) October 13, 2026

Virat kohli Joins linkedin

First Post Content: Bro shared a detailed post about his entrepreneurial vision, discussing his role as an investor in Agilitas Sports and co-founder of one8world.

Joined 4 hours ago and get 6.2K followers. It's insane craze for king Purohit Says (@yashpurohitt) October 13, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns The Biggest Superstar and Celebrity of India ❤️

- Bunty (@BantiBanti37246) October 13, 2026

BIG BREAKING: VIRAT KOHLI IS NOW ON LINKEDIN!

Bro has conquered cricket, built a massive brand, and now he's entering LinkedIn!

From chasing records to building an empire. The King never stops! manzur shaban (@Manzurshaban123) October 13, 2026

Co- founder mode activated.

#Viratkohli

- Chandrashekhar (@chandra__dev) October 13, 2026

Virat Kohli recently featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he registered scores of 139, 29, and 0, aggregating 168 runs, including a century in the opening match, as India clinched the ODI series.

Kohli is expected to return to action in the ODI series against New Zealand, which will take place in November.

LinkedIn Country Manager Confirms Kohli's LinkedIn Debut

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's LinkedIn debut has raised questions about the authenticity of the profile, with Kumaresh Pattabiraman, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, officially welcoming the 37-year-old superstar to the network.

In his statement, Kumaresh Pattabiraman stated that Kohli represents a new generation of leaders who build beyond a single career and pursue excellence across different fields, adding that his entrepreneurial journey could inspire professionals worldwide.

“Virat represents a new generation of leaders who build beyond a single career and pursue excellence in all of them,” Pattabiraman said in a statement as quoted by AdGully.

“By sharing his entrepreneurial journey on LinkedIn, Virat will inspire a growing community of 185 million Indians and over a billion professionals worldwide who come to LinkedIn to connect, learn, grow their businesses, and share what they are building next. We are pleased to welcome Virat to LinkedIn," he added.

Virat Kohli has now joined the list of Indian cricketers, including Ajinkya Rahane, Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya, to have a profile on LinkedIn.

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