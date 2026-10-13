UN Chief Calls for End to Houthi Attacks on Saudi Civilian Facilities
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday denounced continued Houthi attacks against civilian facilities and airports in Saudi Arabia, calling for an immediate end to cross-border hostilities.
"Attacks on civilians, attacks on civilian infrastructure, are a violation of international law, and they must stop," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
Dujarric said Guterres "strongly condemns" the ongoing attacks, highlighting strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that reportedly killed 12 civilians and left hundreds more injured.
The secretary-general also voiced serious concern about the widening military escalation within Yemen and called on all parties involved in the conflict to show restraint. He further urged the warring sides to comply with international humanitarian law and protect civilians and essential infrastructure.
"Attacks on civilians, attacks on civilian infrastructure, are a violation of international law, and they must stop," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
Dujarric said Guterres "strongly condemns" the ongoing attacks, highlighting strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that reportedly killed 12 civilians and left hundreds more injured.
The secretary-general also voiced serious concern about the widening military escalation within Yemen and called on all parties involved in the conflict to show restraint. He further urged the warring sides to comply with international humanitarian law and protect civilians and essential infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment