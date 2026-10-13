Pakistan, Brazil Military Chiefs Vow Tighter Defense Ties
(MENAFN) Senior military leaders from Pakistan and Brazil met Monday to review regional security and explore ways to deepen defense cooperation, according to an official military statement.
A visiting Brazilian delegation headed by Adm. Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Brazil’s armed forces, held talks with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. The meeting took place at army headquarters in Rawalpindi, a garrison city in the country’s northeast, the military said.
“During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security environment and avenues for enhancing bilateral defense and security cooperation,” the statement added.
Both sides voiced “satisfaction” with the “longstanding cordial” relations between their countries and agreed to build further on military-to-military collaboration.
Munir stressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defense ties with Brazil. Freire praised the professionalism and operational readiness of Pakistan’s armed forces and recognized their role in promoting regional peace and stability.
“The visit reflects the shared resolve of Pakistan and Brazil to deepen defense cooperation and strengthen bilateral military ties,” the statement concluded.
A visiting Brazilian delegation headed by Adm. Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Brazil’s armed forces, held talks with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir. The meeting took place at army headquarters in Rawalpindi, a garrison city in the country’s northeast, the military said.
“During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security environment and avenues for enhancing bilateral defense and security cooperation,” the statement added.
Both sides voiced “satisfaction” with the “longstanding cordial” relations between their countries and agreed to build further on military-to-military collaboration.
Munir stressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defense ties with Brazil. Freire praised the professionalism and operational readiness of Pakistan’s armed forces and recognized their role in promoting regional peace and stability.
“The visit reflects the shared resolve of Pakistan and Brazil to deepen defense cooperation and strengthen bilateral military ties,” the statement concluded.
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