Muslim Rights Group Denounces Federal Raid on Ilhan Omar’s Home
(MENAFN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Monday criticized a reported federal law enforcement operation at the Washington, DC, home of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, urging US leaders to uphold the rule of law.
“We stand in solidarity with Rep. @Ilhan Omar, and we strongly condemn this unconscionable raid on her home for what it is: an obvious act of political persecution,” CAIR, the largest Muslim civil liberties organization in the US, said on X.
The organization claimed the operation was linked to years of public criticism directed at Omar by President Donald Trump and anti-Muslim extremist groups.
“So have anti-Muslim extremists who cannot stand the sight of an accomplished Black woman wearing a hijab and speaking up for human rights while serving her constituents in the halls of Congress.
“Today’s raid is undoubtedly a result of those demands,” the group said.
Reports citing the Justice Department indicated that the enforcement operation “is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”
CAIR accused the department of selectively deploying its investigative resources, arguing that it had failed to address other alleged misconduct while pursuing Omar.
“The same Justice Department that has spent two years protecting Jeffrey Epstein’s fellow pedophiles, freeing the Jan. 6th insurrectionists, and ignoring widespread grift and corruption within the executive branch could clearly care less about fighting crime and is instead focused on conducting a witch hunt into another one of the President’s political targets,” it said.
“We stand in solidarity with Rep. @Ilhan Omar, and we strongly condemn this unconscionable raid on her home for what it is: an obvious act of political persecution,” CAIR, the largest Muslim civil liberties organization in the US, said on X.
The organization claimed the operation was linked to years of public criticism directed at Omar by President Donald Trump and anti-Muslim extremist groups.
“So have anti-Muslim extremists who cannot stand the sight of an accomplished Black woman wearing a hijab and speaking up for human rights while serving her constituents in the halls of Congress.
“Today’s raid is undoubtedly a result of those demands,” the group said.
Reports citing the Justice Department indicated that the enforcement operation “is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”
CAIR accused the department of selectively deploying its investigative resources, arguing that it had failed to address other alleged misconduct while pursuing Omar.
“The same Justice Department that has spent two years protecting Jeffrey Epstein’s fellow pedophiles, freeing the Jan. 6th insurrectionists, and ignoring widespread grift and corruption within the executive branch could clearly care less about fighting crime and is instead focused on conducting a witch hunt into another one of the President’s political targets,” it said.
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