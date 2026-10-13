UN Vows Backing for Palestinian Vote After 2027 Delay
(MENAFN) The United Nations said Monday it will keep backing Palestinian election officials after the postponement of legislative elections that had been set for late November.
“We will continue to support the Palestinian Central Election Commission to ensure that technical preparations are in place when the actual elections take place,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.
His statement came two days after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree moving the legislative elections to Sept. 11, 2027. The order formally cancels an earlier directive that set parliamentary elections for Nov. 28, 2026, which would have been the first such vote in 20 years.
Under the new decree, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip are to vote at the same time for the presidency of the State of Palestine and for members of the Palestinian Legislative Council.
Palestinian authorities attributed the delay to a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and to consultations with political factions. They said the talks produced a consensus on the obstacles created by Israeli measures and on the need to secure viable political, security and field conditions for free, fair and inclusive elections.
“We will continue to support the Palestinian Central Election Commission to ensure that technical preparations are in place when the actual elections take place,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters.
His statement came two days after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed a decree moving the legislative elections to Sept. 11, 2027. The order formally cancels an earlier directive that set parliamentary elections for Nov. 28, 2026, which would have been the first such vote in 20 years.
Under the new decree, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip are to vote at the same time for the presidency of the State of Palestine and for members of the Palestinian Legislative Council.
Palestinian authorities attributed the delay to a decision by the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and to consultations with political factions. They said the talks produced a consensus on the obstacles created by Israeli measures and on the need to secure viable political, security and field conditions for free, fair and inclusive elections.
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