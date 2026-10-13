Democratic Leaders Demand Answers Over Federal Raid on Ilhan Omar’s Home
(MENAFN) Senior Democratic leaders in the US House of Representatives on Monday criticized a reported federal operation at Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home, accusing the Trump administration of using federal law enforcement to target political rivals and calling on the authorities involved to provide answers.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar released a joint statement denouncing the operation at the Washington, DC residence of the Minnesota Democrat. They described the incident as "deeply disturbing" and questioned the actions of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Justice Department.
"The Trump administration’s raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries," they said.
The lawmakers connected the reported operation to years of criticism and accusations against Omar from President Donald Trump and far-right groups.
"For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations.
"Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family," they said.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar released a joint statement denouncing the operation at the Washington, DC residence of the Minnesota Democrat. They described the incident as "deeply disturbing" and questioned the actions of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Justice Department.
"The Trump administration’s raid on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the continued corrupt weaponization of the federal government against Donald Trump’s adversaries," they said.
The lawmakers connected the reported operation to years of criticism and accusations against Omar from President Donald Trump and far-right groups.
"For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations.
"Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family," they said.
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