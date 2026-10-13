Ilhan Omar Slams Home Raid as Attempt to Target Political Opponents
(MENAFN) Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar criticized a federal search of her home on Monday, accusing the Trump administration of using law enforcement to intimidate and target its political adversaries.
"Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," Omar wrote on X, confirming that she was safe and adding: "I will not be silenced."
The Minnesota congresswoman, who is the first Somali American to serve in the US Congress, described the operation as another escalation in what she characterized as a decade-long campaign of harassment. She accused Trump of repeatedly targeting her through "baseless lies and smear campaigns."
Office Condemns Operation As 'Outrageous Abuse Of Power'
Omar’s congressional office also criticized the morning operation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, calling it "an outrageous abuse of power" and describing the move as an "unprecedented escalation."
The office denounced what it called a "pointless federal raid" and maintained that Omar "has done nothing wrong."
"No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies," it said.
"Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," Omar wrote on X, confirming that she was safe and adding: "I will not be silenced."
The Minnesota congresswoman, who is the first Somali American to serve in the US Congress, described the operation as another escalation in what she characterized as a decade-long campaign of harassment. She accused Trump of repeatedly targeting her through "baseless lies and smear campaigns."
Office Condemns Operation As 'Outrageous Abuse Of Power'
Omar’s congressional office also criticized the morning operation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, calling it "an outrageous abuse of power" and describing the move as an "unprecedented escalation."
The office denounced what it called a "pointless federal raid" and maintained that Omar "has done nothing wrong."
"No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies," it said.
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