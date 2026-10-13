UN Rights Chief Urges De-Escalation After Houthi Strikes on Saudi Airports
(MENAFN) The UN human rights chief on Monday voiced deep concern over repeated Houthi attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia that have reportedly killed and wounded dozens of people, urging accountability and an end to escalating hostilities.
In a statement, Volker Turk said he was “appalled” by the recent attacks, singling out Sunday’s “horrific” strike on Riyadh’s main airport.
He said the attacks had resulted in deaths and injuries among Saudi citizens and foreign nationals.
“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” he stressed.
Turk called for investigations into the airport strikes and other alleged violations by all parties involved in the conflict, emphasizing that those responsible must be held accountable.
He cautioned that further hostilities would increase civilian suffering in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
“The disastrous toll of this conflict on civilians, both in Yemen and in Saudi Arabia, is a reminder to all parties that continued fighting will only unleash further misery with no end in sight,” he said.
The UN official also reiterated that all parties must comply with international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction and proportionality and the obligation to protect civilians from harm.
In a statement, Volker Turk said he was “appalled” by the recent attacks, singling out Sunday’s “horrific” strike on Riyadh’s main airport.
He said the attacks had resulted in deaths and injuries among Saudi citizens and foreign nationals.
“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” he stressed.
Turk called for investigations into the airport strikes and other alleged violations by all parties involved in the conflict, emphasizing that those responsible must be held accountable.
He cautioned that further hostilities would increase civilian suffering in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
“The disastrous toll of this conflict on civilians, both in Yemen and in Saudi Arabia, is a reminder to all parties that continued fighting will only unleash further misery with no end in sight,” he said.
The UN official also reiterated that all parties must comply with international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction and proportionality and the obligation to protect civilians from harm.
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