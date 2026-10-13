UK Prime Minister Links Iran to Air Base Plot, Announces New Sanctions
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was “almost certainly” behind an alleged plot targeting a British air base last month, as he announced additional sanctions against two Iranian men.
Speaking to Parliament, Burnham said the UK government believed the alleged plan, which resulted in five people being arrested on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses, was highly likely to have been coordinated from Iran.
“I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard,” he told MPs.
“We will not tolerate these threats on our soil. We will crack down on Iran’s use of criminal networks, using our full range of powers to target them and their funding streams.
“And we will bring further sanctions to restrict the capacity of Iran and the IRGC to do us harm.”
A major security incident occurred in late September at RAF Fairford, a military air base in Gloucestershire used by the US Air Force, prompting an extensive counterterrorism investigation.
Separately, the British government announced that it had summoned Iran’s ambassador over what it described as continuing "malign activity".
Speaking to Parliament, Burnham said the UK government believed the alleged plan, which resulted in five people being arrested on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses, was highly likely to have been coordinated from Iran.
“I can confirm our assessment that it is highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard,” he told MPs.
“We will not tolerate these threats on our soil. We will crack down on Iran’s use of criminal networks, using our full range of powers to target them and their funding streams.
“And we will bring further sanctions to restrict the capacity of Iran and the IRGC to do us harm.”
A major security incident occurred in late September at RAF Fairford, a military air base in Gloucestershire used by the US Air Force, prompting an extensive counterterrorism investigation.
Separately, the British government announced that it had summoned Iran’s ambassador over what it described as continuing "malign activity".
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