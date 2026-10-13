Erdogan Denounces Deadly Houthi Strikes on Saudi Airport
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured 309 others.
"We strongly condemn the attacks carried out by the Houthis on Oct. 10 targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed 12 people and injured 309," Erdogan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
He offered condolences to the families of those killed, including Umrah pilgrims, and wished those injured a swift recovery.
"Türkiye stands with Saudi Arabia and our Saudi brothers and sisters in the face of these attacks that violate law and humanity," he added.
"We want peace and stability across our entire region," Erdogan said, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to promoting peace through "regional ownership."
The Turkish president warned that conflict was spreading across the region, with tensions intensifying from Lebanon to Yemen and Iran.
"Despite the belt of crises that have surrounded it for some time, Türkiye is increasingly consolidating its position as an island of stability, trust, and peace. We advocate resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield, based on the principle of regional ownership,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that fragmentation could benefit forces seeking to destabilize the region.
"Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is our fundamental principle. In our view, division and fragmentation only serve the interests of malign forces seeking to turn our region into a sea of blood," he said.
"We strongly condemn the attacks carried out by the Houthis on Oct. 10 targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed 12 people and injured 309," Erdogan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
He offered condolences to the families of those killed, including Umrah pilgrims, and wished those injured a swift recovery.
"Türkiye stands with Saudi Arabia and our Saudi brothers and sisters in the face of these attacks that violate law and humanity," he added.
"We want peace and stability across our entire region," Erdogan said, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to promoting peace through "regional ownership."
The Turkish president warned that conflict was spreading across the region, with tensions intensifying from Lebanon to Yemen and Iran.
"Despite the belt of crises that have surrounded it for some time, Türkiye is increasingly consolidating its position as an island of stability, trust, and peace. We advocate resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield, based on the principle of regional ownership,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that fragmentation could benefit forces seeking to destabilize the region.
"Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is our fundamental principle. In our view, division and fragmentation only serve the interests of malign forces seeking to turn our region into a sea of blood," he said.
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