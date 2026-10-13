Belgium Urges EU Review of Blocking Statute Over US Sanctions on ICC
(MENAFN) Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Monday urged the European Commission to assess the potential use of the EU’s blocking statute in response to US sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Speaking before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Prevot said Belgium “strongly” condemned the American measures targeting the international tribunal.
He explained that Belgium had joined the Netherlands in asking for the issue to be included on the meeting’s agenda, calling on the commission to evaluate whether the EU’s blocking statute should be activated.
“I believe this is truly essential,” he said.
The statute is designed to protect EU companies and individuals from being forced to comply with certain sanctions imposed by foreign governments.
Prevot warned that the US restrictions were already discouraging cooperation with the ICC, with some of its partners reportedly pulling back their support out of concern about possible consequences.
“This is dramatic because we must support institutions that fight impunity for the most serious crimes,” Prevot said, emphasizing that the court must be able to carry out its work independently, regardless of which country is responsible for alleged violations.
“We must not let the law of the strongest prevail once again,” he stressed.
Speaking before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Prevot said Belgium “strongly” condemned the American measures targeting the international tribunal.
He explained that Belgium had joined the Netherlands in asking for the issue to be included on the meeting’s agenda, calling on the commission to evaluate whether the EU’s blocking statute should be activated.
“I believe this is truly essential,” he said.
The statute is designed to protect EU companies and individuals from being forced to comply with certain sanctions imposed by foreign governments.
Prevot warned that the US restrictions were already discouraging cooperation with the ICC, with some of its partners reportedly pulling back their support out of concern about possible consequences.
“This is dramatic because we must support institutions that fight impunity for the most serious crimes,” Prevot said, emphasizing that the court must be able to carry out its work independently, regardless of which country is responsible for alleged violations.
“We must not let the law of the strongest prevail once again,” he stressed.
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