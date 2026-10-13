Hurricane Simon Loses Strength, Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico
(MENAFN) Hurricane Simon weakened from Category Four to Category Three on Monday as it moved off Mexico’s Pacific coast, although western regions remained at risk of intense rainfall, powerful winds and hazardous sea conditions, according to Mexican authorities.
The storm’s center was positioned 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state and 175 kilometers (109 miles) west-northwest of Manzanillo in neighboring Colima, according to the National Meteorological Service.
Simon was producing maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (127 mph), with gusts reaching 250 kph (155 mph). The hurricane was moving northwest at a speed of 7 kph (4.3 mph).
Forecasters expected the storm to bring very heavy rain to Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa along Mexico’s western Pacific coastline, raising the likelihood of flooding, landslides and rising river levels.
Authorities warned that wind gusts along the Jalisco coast could reach 100 kph, while waves were expected to climb to between 4 and 5 meters (13 to 16 feet).
A hurricane wind warning remained in force for the coastal stretch from Punta San Telmo in Michoacan state to El Roblito in neighboring Nayarit. The alert also included the Pacific Marias Islands.
The storm’s center was positioned 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state and 175 kilometers (109 miles) west-northwest of Manzanillo in neighboring Colima, according to the National Meteorological Service.
Simon was producing maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (127 mph), with gusts reaching 250 kph (155 mph). The hurricane was moving northwest at a speed of 7 kph (4.3 mph).
Forecasters expected the storm to bring very heavy rain to Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa along Mexico’s western Pacific coastline, raising the likelihood of flooding, landslides and rising river levels.
Authorities warned that wind gusts along the Jalisco coast could reach 100 kph, while waves were expected to climb to between 4 and 5 meters (13 to 16 feet).
A hurricane wind warning remained in force for the coastal stretch from Punta San Telmo in Michoacan state to El Roblito in neighboring Nayarit. The alert also included the Pacific Marias Islands.
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