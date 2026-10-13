Delta Pushes Back Oct. 23 Riyadh Debut After Houthi Strikes
(MENAFN) Delta Air Lines is pushing back the debut of its nonstop service between Atlanta and Riyadh to March 2027, the carrier said Monday, after deadly Houthi strikes on the Saudi capital’s main airport.
The US airline pointed to regional developments, saying passenger and employee safety and security drive its operational decisions.
Delta said it is in close contact with government and aviation partners, among them Saudia and Riyadh Air, as it tracks the situation. It also restated its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia, calling the kingdom an important market.
The route was due to launch Oct. 23. It would have given Delta its first direct link to Saudi Arabia and made it the first US airline to fly nonstop between the US and Riyadh.
Travelers with affected bookings can check rebooking and refund options on the Delta website or app. The airline has also issued a travel waiver for Riyadh, including refunds for the unused portion of disrupted trips.
The Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport killed 12 people and wounded hundreds, forcing flight suspensions and the airport’s closure.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued an advisory Sunday urging US operators to use caution in the Jeddah Flight Information Region, citing risks from ongoing military activity and interference with global navigation satellite systems.
The FAA warned the threats could affect aircraft at any altitude, including during overflight, arrival and departure.
The advisory runs from Oct. 11 to Dec. 10. It covers US airlines and commercial operators, along with specified FAA-certified pilots and US-registered civilian aircraft, with exceptions for foreign carriers. It urges caution but does not bar flights through the affected airspace.
The US airline pointed to regional developments, saying passenger and employee safety and security drive its operational decisions.
Delta said it is in close contact with government and aviation partners, among them Saudia and Riyadh Air, as it tracks the situation. It also restated its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia, calling the kingdom an important market.
The route was due to launch Oct. 23. It would have given Delta its first direct link to Saudi Arabia and made it the first US airline to fly nonstop between the US and Riyadh.
Travelers with affected bookings can check rebooking and refund options on the Delta website or app. The airline has also issued a travel waiver for Riyadh, including refunds for the unused portion of disrupted trips.
The Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport killed 12 people and wounded hundreds, forcing flight suspensions and the airport’s closure.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued an advisory Sunday urging US operators to use caution in the Jeddah Flight Information Region, citing risks from ongoing military activity and interference with global navigation satellite systems.
The FAA warned the threats could affect aircraft at any altitude, including during overflight, arrival and departure.
The advisory runs from Oct. 11 to Dec. 10. It covers US airlines and commercial operators, along with specified FAA-certified pilots and US-registered civilian aircraft, with exceptions for foreign carriers. It urges caution but does not bar flights through the affected airspace.
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