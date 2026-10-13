Lithuanian Prime Minister Criticizes US-Russia Diesel Arrangement
(MENAFN) Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius on Monday condemned the recently announced diesel arrangement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it “shameful” and “disgraceful” while expressing uncertainty over whether a formal written agreement had been reached.
Speaking to a news agency on the sidelines of Poland’s Warsaw Security Forum, Sinkevicius said he had come across social media posts discussing the arrangement but had not seen any official documentation confirming it.
"We're not proud of it. It's shameful, disgraceful,” he said. “I'm not sure if it's even underway or if it's just a political claim. I've not seen any deal, written deal, I've just seen the tweets ... not the deal actually."
When asked whether Trump remained trustworthy given concerns about his approach toward Putin, the Lithuanian premier responded: "Well, I hope so, I hope so."
Sinkevicius also called on European countries to develop greater capacity to act independently and strengthen their own strategic capabilities.
Asked whether Europe should “go it alone,” he said countries across the continent needed to “do as much as we can” and “count on ourselves.”
Nevertheless, he emphasized that relationships between countries could endure despite changes in political leadership.
"Administrations and politicians change, the bonds remain."
Speaking to a news agency on the sidelines of Poland’s Warsaw Security Forum, Sinkevicius said he had come across social media posts discussing the arrangement but had not seen any official documentation confirming it.
"We're not proud of it. It's shameful, disgraceful,” he said. “I'm not sure if it's even underway or if it's just a political claim. I've not seen any deal, written deal, I've just seen the tweets ... not the deal actually."
When asked whether Trump remained trustworthy given concerns about his approach toward Putin, the Lithuanian premier responded: "Well, I hope so, I hope so."
Sinkevicius also called on European countries to develop greater capacity to act independently and strengthen their own strategic capabilities.
Asked whether Europe should “go it alone,” he said countries across the continent needed to “do as much as we can” and “count on ourselves.”
Nevertheless, he emphasized that relationships between countries could endure despite changes in political leadership.
"Administrations and politicians change, the bonds remain."
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