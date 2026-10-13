NJ Proper Unveils Newly Completed $7.8 Million Estate At 90 Essex Drive In Tenafly

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Architecture by Jordan Rosenberg, interiors and staging by Vanessa DeLeon, and construction led by Joe Romana define the 11,734-square-foot East Hill residence

TENAFLY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJ Proper has unveiled the completed interiors and newly staged presentation of 90 Essex Drive, a $7.8 million new-construction estate located on Tenafly's East Hill in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Set on a flat 40,511-square-foot property, the 11,734-square-foot residence includes six en-suite bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two powder rooms and an attached four-car garage.

Conceived as a modern European manor, the residence draws from traditional European architecture without functioning as a reproduction of a period home. Formal symmetry, broad archways, custom millwork and carefully scaled moldings are balanced by expansive windows, contemporary finishes and an interior plan designed for both large-scale entertaining and everyday living.

Rosenberg's architectural design established the home's proportions, circulation and visual character. DeLeon's completed interior design and staging bring definition to the principal rooms and establish a consistent visual language throughout the residence. Romana led the construction and execution of the project, translating the architectural and interior plans into finished form. Jordan Rosenberg Architects & Associates specializes in custom residential architecture, while Vanessa DeLeon Associates works across residential, commercial and hospitality interiors.

“With construction complete and the staging installed, buyers can now experience the residence as the project team intended,” said Jason Pierce, listing agent and team lead of NJ Proper at Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty.“The architecture, interiors and craftsmanship are not separate stories at 90 Essex. They were developed to work as one composition, from the scale and proportion of the main rooms to the relationship between the interior and the outdoor living spaces.”

The residence extends across three levels connected by a private elevator. Lifestyle and recreation amenities include a custom golf simulator and private sauna. The property also includes two universal Tesla charging stations and a 28-kilowatt whole-house backup generator with a 300-amp transfer switch.

The outdoor program was designed as an extension of the interior living and entertaining areas. Professionally landscaped grounds frame a covered outdoor patio, outdoor kitchen and in-ground gunite pool, creating defined spaces for dining, entertaining and recreation.

Located on Tenafly's East Hill, 90 Essex Drive is positioned near the Tenafly Nature Center, downtown Tenafly and several established private clubs. Nearby access to Route 9W and the Palisades Interstate Parkway provides routing toward the George Washington Bridge and Manhattan.

90 Essex Drive is offered at $7.8 million and represented by Jason Pierce and Richard Orlando of NJ Proper at Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty–Tenafly.

View the completed photography, property film, listing information and virtual tour through the 90 Essex Drive digital property presentation:



PROJECT TEAM

Architecture: Jordan Rosenberg Architects & Associates



Interior design/staging: Vanessa DeLeon Associates



Construction: Joe Romana, Romana Builders

Listing representation: Jason Pierce and Richard Orlando, NJ Proper at Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty–Tenafly

ABOUT NJ PROPER

NJ Proper is a Northern New Jersey luxury real estate team at Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty. Led by Jason Pierce, the team specializes in high-value residential representation throughout Bergen County, Hudson County and surrounding markets, supported by integrated property marketing that includes professional photography, property films, aerial media, immersive tours, digital campaigns and editorial distribution.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jason Pierce

NJ Proper at Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty

201-831-9648

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: