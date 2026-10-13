SPARC AI To Sponsor The Ukrainian Defense Tech Pavilion Reception At AUSA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI; OTCQB: SPAIF; Frankfurt: 5OV0) (“” or the“”), a defense technology company delivering positioning in GPS-denied environments, is pleased to announce that it is a sponsor of the Ukrainian Defense Tech Pavilion Reception at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition, 12–14 October at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The Company's U.S. leadership team will attend the exposition and can be found at the Ukrainian Defense Tech Pavilion at AUSA meeting industry stakeholders regarding the Overwatch Positioning Network, SPARC AI's GPS-denied positioning and targeting network for uncrewed systems.

AUSA is North America's largest land-power exposition, bringing U.S. Army leadership, allied militaries and the defense industry together in one venue. GNSS jamming and spoofing are now routine on the modern battlefield, and uncrewed systems that depend on satellite positioning lose both the ability to navigate and to geolocate targets of interest without reliable and resilient positioning.

Overwatch has been successfully deployed and tested in Ukraine in a completely denied environment close to the front line, returning positions accurate to within one meter. Attending and sponsoring the Ukrainian Defense Tech Pavilion at AUSA provides SPARC AI the opportunity to share its recent deployment experiences and how Overwatch works in the most GPS contested environment.

SPARC AI U.S. CEO Matt McCrann and Darren Wolfe, Director, Federal & Public Safety, will attend the exposition and will be available at the Pavilion to meet with Army program offices, allied partners, drone manufacturers and integrators. The Ukrainian Defense Tech Pavilion will host a private reception on Tuesday, October 13th for up to 200 guests from Ukraine, allied countries, and partner defense tech companies. Matt McCrann will present SPARC AI to attendees and share the Company's first-hand experience deploying Overwatch in Ukraine.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving for assured positioning in GNSS-denied environments. Its flagship product, Overwatch, is a platform that ingests telemetry from drones and other systems and platforms and returns absolute latitude and longitude - no onboard software, no edge hardware, and no reliance on GPS. Delivered as a stateless service, Overwatch gives commercial and defense operators dependable positioning enabling navigation and geospatial intelligence wherever satellite signals are jammed, spoofed, or unavailable.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company's future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, competition, development activities, pricing, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information contact: SPARC AI Inc. E-mail:... Web: Tel: (213) 459-3994